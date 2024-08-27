MTV's VMAs 2024 — everything you need to know about the hosts, lineup and more

Whether it's Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift, or Madonna's three-way kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, the MTV Video Music Awards have given us a number of iconic moments over the years.

© Jeff Kravitz Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus perform during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Beyoncé famously revealed her baby bump back in 2011, Lady Gaga once wore her meat dress, and Miley Cyrus twerked on Robin Thicke - and it all took place at the VMAs. No doubt, 2024 is set to be another incredible ceremony with moments that will linger in pop culture history forever.

Maybe Taylor Swift will arrive arm in arm with Travis Kelce, or a duet between Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello. The possibilities feel endless ahead of the night. But the ultimate question is who will take home one of the iconic Man on the Moon trophies?

The ceremony will return on September 11 at New York's UBS Arena, starting at 8pm Eastern Time. Naturally, fans of the award show can tune in via MTV, but you can also stream it via Paramount+.

© Eric McCandless Katy Perry performs on American Idol for her final episode in 2024

Already, MTV have announced a stellar lineup, with Katy Perry set to receive the Video Vanguard Award - an award previously given to the likes of Shakira, JLo, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. Needless to say, Katy is in good company as a recipient of the honor.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the MTV VMAs.

Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The star-studded lineup

© Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Foro Sol on August 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

As of August 27, the likes of Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J and Shawn Mendes are set to join an already star-studded lineup.

Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Camila Cabello, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz and Blackpink's Lisa were already set to perform at the hallowed award ceremony.

© Pauline Ballet - Formula 1 Camila Cabello walks in the F1 Academy paddock prior to race 1 during Round 2 Miami of the F1 Academy at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida

But perhaps the most highly anticipated performance of the night will be Katy Perry, who is slated to perform a medley of her songs as part of the show, as she receives one of the highest honors of the night.

Who is hosting?

© Dimitrios Kambouris Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will host the beloved award show this year. As well as this, she is up for five awards herself during the VMAs, the most of any hip-hop artist. Five years ago the "Mamushi" star took home awards for her song "Hot Girl Summer."

Nominations

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Post Malone while recording "Fortnight"

The nominations were announced on August 6, with Taylor Swift leading the way with 10 total nods. Her "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone has nine nominations. Other names include Ariana Grande, Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Beyoncé.

You can vote for your favorites up until the fateful night at the MTV website.