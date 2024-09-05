Kelly Clarkson left 'nervous' over this backstage moment — see why

Kelly Clarkson cannot believe how quickly time flies — so much so, she forgets!

On Wednesday, September 4, the "Since U Been Gone" singer marked the 22nd anniversary since she won American Idol, during the famed singing competition's inaugural season in 2002.

However, in a candid moment backstage at NBC Studios In New York City, where she films her eponymous talk show, she confessed that the anniversary had totally slipped her mind.

Kelly Clarkson's Style Transformation

In a video shared to her talk show's official Instagram page, Kelly is seen sitting at what appears to be her office — several Emmy awards are sitting on a shelf behind her — when one of her colleagues reminds her of the date.

Though at first she appears to not realize the meaning behind September 4, it then clicks, and she exclaims: "Oh my god! I didn't even [realize,]" noting: "When you said that date I was like, I got nervous, like, 'Did I miss an anniversary?'"

She then reflects: "22 years since winning American Idol. You know what? And I'm back on TV. Who would have thought?"

"That's so exciting!" she adds, before explaining: "I didn't even realize what day it was. I'm worried about my kids' first day of school, which is tomorrow."

© Getty Images Kelly was the first ever American Idol

Kelly has been back on television for five years this September, since launching her talk show back in 2019, however this fall marks the first anniversary since moving her show to New York City, after four years of filming in Los Angeles.

© Getty Her finale song was "A Moment Like This"



The Grammy winner moved with her two kids, daughter River Rose, ten, and son Remy Alexander, eight, following a lengthy, contentious divorce from their dad, Brandon Blackstock, who she married in 2013.

© NBC Kelly has been hosting her show since 2019

After the sweet moment acknowledging the American Idol anniversary was shared on social media, fans were quick to reminisce, with one writing: "22 years of greatness!!!!" as others followed suit with: "Always our idol!" and: "Forever thankful for you, KC!" as well as: "Wow. 22 years and you are still as talented as ever. All my best."

© NBC The singer moved to NYC last year



Two decades after the show — she released her debut album, Thankful, the following year, and her even bigger hit Breakaway the next — Kelly made a music comeback last year, with the release of the album chemistry.

The record famously included several songs taking jabs at her tumultuous divorce, including "red flag collector" and "high road."