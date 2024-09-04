Kelly Clarkson rocks fitted denim jumpsuit as she showcases trim physique

Kelly Clarkson wowed fans with her chic sense of style as she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, looking effortlessly stunning in a trendy denim jumpsuit.

The 42-year-old singer and talk show host was all smiles as she was spotted leaving the iconic Tom’s Restaurant — famous for its appearance in the hit sitcom Seinfeld — with her team in tow. Carrying a blue thermos and flashing a radiant smile, Kelly appeared relaxed and joyful as she embraced the bustling energy of the Big Apple.

The American Idol winner, who has been juggling her busy schedule between hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show and her recent stint in Paris covering NBC’s 2024 Olympics, looked sensational in her outfit.

Her blonde waves were perfectly styled, with bangs adding a touch of glam, while a bold red lip made her look even more striking as she confidently strode through the streets of the city that never sleeps.

But it’s not just Kelly’s fashion choices that have caught everyone’s attention. The outing comes months after she opened up about her weight loss journey, finally admitting that she had turned to medication to help with her transformation.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kelly Clarkson rocks a fitted denim jumpsuit

Back in May, during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly candidly revealed to guest Whoopi Goldberg that she had been prescribed a weight loss medication after years of struggle with her health. This admission came after years of speculation and rumors about her noticeable change in appearance, which she had previously attributed to increased physical activity and cutting carbs.

In her conversation with Whoopi, Kelly clarified the situation. "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too," she shared, referring to the medication. "Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it's not – it's something else."

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kelly Clarkson is seen at Tom's Restaurant

While she didn’t disclose the exact drug she was prescribed, Kelly emphasized that it wasn’t the widely talked about Ozempic. Instead, the singer explained that her doctor had been recommending a medication specifically suited to help with her condition after a blood test revealed some health concerns.

According to Kelly, her doctor had been encouraging her to take the medication for two years before she finally agreed. “My doctor chased me for like two years,” she said. “And I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems, I was afraid.’” However, after much thought and consultation, she decided to give it a try, and the results have been significant.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kelly looks incredible

Kelly reportedly shed 60 pounds, according to Extra TV, although the pop star has not publicly confirmed the exact figure. What she did reveal is that the medication she’s on helps her body break down sugar more effectively, something she struggles with due to her thyroid issues. "It's something that aids in helping break down the sugar," she explained. "My body doesn't do it right."

Despite the drastic change, Kelly confessed that she didn’t initially notice the transformation herself. It wasn’t until she saw footage of herself on camera that she realized just how much her appearance had altered. "Seeing yourself, I didn't see it... all of a sudden, I was like, 'Who the f*** is that?'" she humorously recalled.

© Christophe Petit Tesson - PA Ima Kelly Clarkson arrives at the Trocadero ahead of the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The Stronger singer also spoke about her previous weight, admitting that at her heaviest, she tipped the scales at 203 pounds while standing at 5-foot-3. But despite the numbers, Kelly never felt unhappy or insecure about her body. "It's a weird thing... I never saw that, I was never insecure about it – I just did not see that," she shared, adding that she wasn’t miserable or depressed at the time, even though in hindsight, she now acknowledges that her health may have been at risk. “I looked like I was about to die of a heart attack,” Kelly admitted with her trademark candidness.

In addition to her personal revelations, Wednesday also marked a special moment in Kelly’s career. The singer was celebrating the 22nd anniversary of her life-changing American Idol win. On September 4, 2001, Kelly became the very first winner of the popular competition show, and it’s a day that will always be close to her heart.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Kelly was reminded of the special date by a staff member, prompting her to reflect on the incredible journey that has brought her from a young hopeful contestant to a global superstar and TV host. “22 years since winning American Idol. You know what, and I’m back on TV!” she marveled, clearly thrilled by the milestone. She captioned the post with a playful nod to the memory: "On September 4th, he asked me what day it was. Cheers to 22 years!"