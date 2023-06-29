Pat Sajak’s eerie prediction Ryan Seacrest would replace him 10 years ago resurfaces online

Ryan will replace Pat in 2024 on the Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak, known best for his tenure on the Wheel of Fortune, astounded his vast fanbase with a prediction that came true more than a decade later.

The host, who recently made public his retirement plans, had prophesied that Ryan Seacrest would be his successor.

This startling revelation emerged from a snippet of a 2012 episode that has been making the rounds on the internet since Ryan’s appointment as the new host was confirmed on Tuesday.

In the episode, Pat can be seen momentarily flustered when a participant opted for the letter 'E' after securing a 'Free Play' tile.

Pat can be heard advising the player: "Well, you've spun the wheel and you have to ask for a consonant." He suddenly caught his blunder and clarified with a chuckle: "Oh, you're on a free play — you know what, I'm an idiot."

Pivoting to the camera, he broke into laughter as he explained, "You see, the way it works is if you land — never mind, is there an 'E' in the puzzle?" Indeed, there were several 'E's waiting to be uncovered.

Later in the same episode, Pat quipped off-camera as a different player was selecting a letter: "Ryan Seacrest is on speed dial."

THROWBACK: Ryan Seacrest's first American Idol appearance since Live! departure

© Getty Images Ryan Seacrest is set to replace Pat

The prophecy came to fruition this Tuesday, as Sony Pictures Television revealed that Ryan had entered a multi-year contract to anchor Wheel of Fortune post-Pat’s departure at the conclusion of its 41st season in 2024. Moreover, Ryan will also lend his expertise as a consulting producer on the show.

The American Idol luminary expressed his excitement and gratitude about stepping into Pat’s shoes in a statement on Tuesday, saying: "I am truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak."

MORE: Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend makes rare comment following his final Live! show

© Christopher Willard Pat Sajak is set to retire

He further added: "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the fabulous Vanna White."

MORE: Kelly Ripa details 'complicated' relationship with Ryan Seacrest as Live! co-hosting comes to an end

© Getty Images Ryan will co-host alongside Vanna White

Earlier in the month, Sajak announced his decision to retire after leading Wheel of Fortune for an impressive stint of over four decades. He noted, "The time had come. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Ryan Seacrest's Return To Abc After Live! Departure

As Ryan's appointment was formalized, Pat conveyed his delight on social media on Wednesday, stating, "I'm looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024."