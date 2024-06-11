Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pat Sajak's $5.5 million Los Angeles dream house where he'll live after Wheel of Fortune retirement
Pat Sajak's $5.5 million Los Angeles dream house where he'll live after Wheel of Fortune retirement

The Wheel of Fortune veteran said goodbye on June 7

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Pat Sajak has finally said his emotional goodbye as he retires from Wheel of Fortune after 43 years as the game show host. But while fans might be sad to see him go, Pat will be living the life of luxury as he retires to his Encino house.

The Wheel of Fortune veteran will be perfectly happy in his 3,500 square foot, two story home. It's the classic Los Angeles dream home, based right on top of a hill and secluded in greenery with its industrial white look. It has an impressive six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The stunning home is reportedly worth $5.5 million, after Pat initially bought it in 1988. He will likely spend his new free time lounging by his giant pool, chilling in his spa, or by his built-in barbecue. 

This is the host's second home, as he also lives in Severna Park, Maryland with his wife Lesly Brown, whom he has been married to since 1989. Together, they share a son, Patrick Michael James Sajak, who is a doctor, and daughter Maggie Marie Sajak, a country musician and social correspondent on Wheel of Fortune.

Pat finally said goodbye to his Wheel of Fortune fans in his final episode on June 7. He called it: "an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, year after year, decade after decade."

“I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game", he added. 

Pat says goodbye on Wheel of Fortune

Emotionally, he continued: "But gradually it became more than that — a place where kids learn their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations.”

“What an honor to play even a small part in all of that," he said in his sign off: "Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

In 2018, he overtook The Price Is Right's Bob Barker as the longest-running host of a game show. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is set to fill Pat's role, but already the 77-year-old has figured out his next move as he will star in a Hawaiian community theater production of "Prescription: Murder".

