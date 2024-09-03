Ruth Langsford speaks out after being questioned over wearing her wedding ring

Ruth Langsford was forced to defend herself this week when questioned by fans about why she's still wearing her wedding ring.

The Loose Women and former This Morning presenter – who is living her best single life after confirming her split from husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes, in May – took to Instagram to reveal her healthy green juice recipe. Ruth, 64, filmed herself at her family home, putting her go-to ingredients in a blender – with her sparkling silver engagement ring and wedding band on full display.

One fan queried: "Why has she still got her wedding rings on?," prompting a mass response from Ruth's loyal supporters.

Among the scandalised comments, Ruth replied: "Because I’m still married," putting an end to all speculation. "My mum still wears her wedding ring and divorced my dad 17 years ago," another fan pointed out.

© Instagram Ruth spoke out when a fan asked her why she's still wearing her wedding rings

The smoothie, meanwhile, looked absolutely delicious. Ruth blended a host of nutrient-rich ingredients including spinach leaves, fresh ginger, and mint to create the ultimate pick-me-up morning drink.

And with her newly lengthened and lightened locks following her recent extension appointment, the mother-of-one is looking fit and fabulous.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The former This Morning host has ended her marriage to Eamonn Holmes after 14 years

Ruth and Eamonn's marriage split

It's clear that Ruth and her husband Eamonn, who are parents to 22-year-old student Jack, have ended their romance on good terms.

A spokesperson told HELLO! when the news broke: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

© ITV The Loose Women star has been focusing on her work projects

The former couple, who were a popular addition to This Morning's hosting roster between 2006 and 2021, started dating in 1997 and walked down the aisle in 2010.

They hadn't been seen out in public together for the past two years, largely due to Eamonn's ongoing health struggles and mobility issues.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth is living her best single life

The GB News presenter underwent a double-hip replacement surgery in 2019 after enduring years of acute pain, but suffered a further setback with three slipped disks in 2021.

Ruth has remained living in her £3.5 million family home, but it is not known where Eamonn is residing following their split.