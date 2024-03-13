Ewan McGregor joined by gorgeous actress daughter in rare appearance with wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead were supported by two of his daughters during a rare family outing for the premiere of their new series, A Gentleman in Moscow.

The Star Wars actor, 52, and his actress spouse, 39, looked like one big happy family as they posed for photos alongside his stunning daughters, Clara, 28, – who is also an actress – and Jamyan, 22, at the NYC event on Tuesday, which was attended by HELLO!

Ewan and Mary Elizabeth couldn't keep their hands off each other as they displayed their undeniable chemistry, with the Scottish actor even caught planting a kiss on his wife's cheek.

© Getty Images Ewan and Mary Elizabeth married in April 2022

The cozy display with his daughters also proves that any animosity they felt towards him, and his new wife are long behind them.

Tensions were high between Ewan and his eldest daughter, Clara, following his relationship with Mary Elizabeth – whom Clara once called "a piece of trash".

"It wasn't my finest moment," she later told The Times. "I love him and I always will."

© Getty Images Clara, Mary Elizabeth, Jamyan, and Ewan

She added: "We are incredibly close and despite me strongly disagreeing with how he's gone about things, I'll always love him, and I hope he's happy, you know?"

Ewan and Mary Elizabeth met on the set of Fargo and their relationship came to light in October 2017 when they were spotted kissing.

However, at the time, Ewan hadn't announced his separation from his wife of 22 years, French production designer Eve Mavrakis.

© Getty Images Clara and Mary Elizabeth are now great friends after a rocky start

Once his relationship with Mary Elizabeth came to light, Ewan and Eve revealed they had split in May 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2020.

Following the shock, Ewan took a break from work to focus on his children, later telling GQ that the divorce was like "a bomb going off in everyone's life — my children's lives".

Eve also commented at the time that their divorce was "disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are okay".

© Getty Images Ewan and Mary Elizabeth couldn't keep their hands off each other

Alongside Clara and Jamyan, the former couple share daughters Esther, 22, and Anouk, 13.

In June 2021, Ewan and Mary Elizabeth welcomed their first child, son Laurie. They married in April 2022.

They managed to keep news of her pregnancy a complete secret and it was Clara who revealed that she now had a baby brother.

© Getty Images Ewan and Mary Elizabeth star together in A Gentleman In Moscow

In an Instagram post, she penned: "Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift."

Soon after, Esther shared a photo of her holding her newborn brother, writing on Instagram: "Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie."

Ewan first mentioned his fifth child during an emotional acceptance speech when he won his first Emmy Award in 2021 for his role in Halston.

© Instagram Ewan and Mary Elizabeth's son Laurie

"Mary, I love you so much. I'm gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie," he said.

"And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, hello to you too. Thank you very much everybody!"

