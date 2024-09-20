Peppa Pig 'legendary' voice actor David Graham dies - read emotional tributes

David Graham, the actor who was the voice of Grandpa Pig in the hit children's TV series Peppa Pig, has died aged 99.

He also voiced the Thunderbird puppet characters aquanaut Gordon Tracy, scientist Brains, and Lady Penelope’s driver, Aloysius “Nosey” Parker, as well as the daleks in Doctor Who.

Speaking to the Mirror in 2015, David revealed the story behind the iconic voice. He said: "I created it with Peter Hawkins, another voice actor. We adopted this staccato style then they fed it through a synthesiser to make it more sinister."

A TV producer Jamie Anderson, who is the son of the original Thunderbirds creator confirmed the via X, writing: "Farewell dear David! What heartbreaking news that the legendary David Graham has left us aged 99. The last Tracy brother, voice of Parker and so much more. A great actor, iconic voice, and all-round lovely man. We’ll all miss him very much.

"Just a few weeks ago, I was with 2,000 Anderson fans at a Gerry Anderson concert in Birmingham where we sang him happy birthday – such a joyous occasion.

Jamie continued: "And now, just a few weeks later, he’s left us. David was always kind and generous with his time and his talent. And what a talent.

"From the Daleks to Grandpa Pig and numerous voices for Anderson shows including Brains, Gordon Tracy and the iconic Parker. He will be sorely missed."

David also returned to the much-loved Thunderbirds series for the ITV remake Thunderbirds Are Go from 2015-2020. He had on-screen roles in the first series of Doctor Who, as well as the soaps Coronation Street and Casualty.

Via the company's X, they wrote: "David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David’s friends and family."

David began acting from a young age, but had to pause during World War Two, when he worked as a radar mechanic, working briefly as a clerk before returning to acting.