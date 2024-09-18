Dick Van Dyke's wife, 52, shared sweet anniversary post before 98-year-old's surprising Emmys absence

Dick Van Dyke celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary on September 8, 2024, and his wife Arlene made sure the pair celebrated the day, posting a funny throwback that saw the pair's faces swapped onto the other's body.

The pair enjoyed two weddings, an intimate ceremony at Malibu’s Serra Retreat and a second, an over-the-top "seafoam circus" themed bash at their home in Malibu.

"9.8.12, @seafoamcircus," Arlene captioned the post, adding a series of emojis including clown faces, unicorns and hearts. The pair married on February 29, 2012, six years after they met at the SAG awards when Dick was 82 and Arlene was 36; she was working as a makeup artist and he went on to hire her for other projects before their friendship turned to romance.

Arlene's post came a week before Dick was unexpectedly missing from the 2024 Emmy Awards, after he had been announced as a presenter.

The Mary Poppins actor's presence at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles was sorely missed, with many wondering why he had chosen to cancel the appearance.

Viewers instead saw stars such as Catherine O'Hara, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Kristen Wiig, Connie Britton, Viola Davis, Matt Bomer and Don Johnson, among others, handing out awards.

© Getty Images Dick Van Dyke became the oldest Emmy winner in June

Dick became the oldest person ever to win a Daytime Emmy this past June, as his recent guest appearance in Days of Our Lives earned him another win at the age of 98.

He gave her a sweet shout-out in his acceptance speech, joking: "Trouble and strife, the love of my life. She played the cop who arrested me."

© Getty Images Dick on stage with his wife Arlene

Dick was nominated and won for his role as Timothy Robicheaux on Days Of Our Lives, which he began working on in September 2023.

"Thank you. I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he exclaimed in his acceptance speech. “I’m the oldest nominee in history. I’ve been playing old men all my life. If I’d known I was going to live this long I’d have taken better care of myself."

"I’m 98 years old, can you believe it? This tops a lifetime of 80 years in the business. I love you, God bless."

© Getty Images Cast of the Dick Van Dyke Show, circa 1965.

Dick was previously married to Margerie Willett; they wed on the radio show Bride and Groom. Together they welcomed four children: Christian, Barry, Stacy and Carrie Beth.

In 1976, Dick struck up a romance with longtime companion Michelle Triola Marvin, they never married but were together for over 30 years before her death in 2009.