Vernon Kay flooded with support ahead of milestone moment The new Radio 2 host will be replacing Ken Bruce

Vernon Kay is looking ahead to the next chapter in his career, having been announced as one of the new faces of Radio 2.

The 48-year-old, who is replacing Ken Bruce in May, took to Instagram to reveal things are officially moving ahead now he has his BBC lanyard.

"And so the @bbcradio2 adventure begins! Not had one of these since @bbcradio1," he wrote alongside the image, which prompted several messages from celebrity friends and fans alike.

Vernon shared this snap with fans on Wednesday

Davina McCall wrote: "Couldn't be happier for you." Fellow Radio 2 star Zoe Ball added: "He's official. what a pic." Kate Thornton joked: "How come your picture looks like a Hollywood headshot and mine always looked like a mug shot. Best of luck with the show Vern! X."

Meanwhile, one fan enthused: "One of the best decisions they have made giving you your own show! You are a natural! Loved you on radio 1. Always move and grow with your audience!" Another remarked: "Can't wait for you to start so happy you’re going to be on Radio 2 permanently."

It was confirmed last month that dad-of-two Vernon will become the new host of the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2, and will launch his new show in May.

Vernon will officially take on the Radio 2 role in May

Vernon is already familiar to Radio 2 listeners as in recent years he's covered for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Rylan on Saturday and Dermot O'Leary.

His new role received a mixed reaction from fans, with many left surprised that he would be replacing radio host Ken who had presented the show for 31 years.

"I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce," Vernon said at the time.

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I've got to know over the last 18 months. It's a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start."

