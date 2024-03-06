Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 30, makes bold statement about son's future

Al Pacino became one of the oldest fathers on record in June 2023, when his producer girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 54 years his junior, gave birth to their son Roman.

Now, Noor is speaking out about their relationship and what baby Roman may have inherited from the great actor - and what he may be destined to do.

© Gotham Al and Noor, 2023

"Because he's an Italian Arab, I think he's for sure going to be a soccer player", she joked to Vogue Arabia, before more seriously saying. "I don't know. He can be whatever he wants to be. His dad, of course, wants him to be whoever he wants to be…"

Might acting me on the cards for baby Roman? Noor thinks so.

"I think acting is in his genes though", she said. "As long as I'm with my family or my son, I have everything that makes me feel secure and good."

The producer, 30, spoke of how she met Pacino - and how they eventually bonded. The couple met at a dinner, where they sat next to each other.

"I thought it was cool. I thought, wow, that’s Al Pacino", she said. "I went to film school, so I wasn’t dumb about who he was. He’s a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, oh, he is going to be my son’s father one day."

They became friends over the pandemic, as it turned out they lived down the street from each other. "We started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino. 'Did you ever see Scarface?' he asked me. 'No,' I answered, 'Though I know the lines. Say hello to my little friend.'"

© Neilson Barnard Noor in 2024

While spending time together they watched a number of films, including some of the more obscure films he was in, like Bobby Deerfield with Marthe Keller, which she called "my favorite of all his films".

After spending time together, their friendship "became something more".

Noor's relationship with the 84-year-old raised eyebrows, but she's previously said that age doesn't matter to her. "If I like the people I’m with, I don’t care about a number. I never judge anyone on their age … I love old movies, collect vintage film posters and wear vintage fashion. I love the retro look."

She previously dated Mick Jagger, telling HELLO! that: "Our ages didn’t matter to me."

"The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."