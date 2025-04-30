David Tennant's close-knit bond with his incredibly famous in-laws

For David Tennant, acting is truly in his family with the star marrying fellow actor, Georgia Tennant in 2011 and two of their children, Ty and Olive, have joined the entertainment industry.

However, the star also married into an acting dynasty, with wife Georgia being the daughter of famous actors Peter Davison and Sandra Dickinson. Peter and Sandra married in 1978 and welcomed Georgia in 1984. Sadly, Peter and Sandra ended up divorcing ten years after their daughter's birth.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Peter, with his current wife Elizabeth Morton, sharing a drink with David

Here's all you need to know about the pair and David's bond with them…

Peter Davison

Peter is best known for playing the fifth incarnation of The Doctor in Doctor Who. The series runs in the family's blood, with David playing the tenth version of the character, while Georgia played Jenny, the character's 'daughter' in the story, The Doctor's Daughter.

Peter has returned to the role several times, appearing in the Children in Need special Time Crash, where he acted alongside David, and The Power of the Doctor, which celebrated 100 years of the BBC. The star has also reprised the role for several audio stories.

© Avalon Peter played the fifth incarnation of The Doctor

The 74-year-old has also had major roles in series like All Creatures Great and Small, Law & Order: UK, Holding the Fort and The Last Detective.

Although the actor is known for his "grumpy" persona, even once holding up a sign saying: "He's not special," in regards to his son-in-law, he has great admiration for the actor. When asked at a convention who he thought was a better Doctor between David and Peter Capaldi, the star replied: "I can only have one answer to that, even if it was not true.

© Getty Images Peter and Sandra welcomed their daughter Georgia

"It would have to be David Tennant. Peter Capaldi, don't get me wrong, is a brilliant actor. I thought he did a fantastic job. But if you ask me to choose, I'm afraid I'd have to say David Tennant."

Sandra Dickinson

Like Peter, Sandra is also an actor, and she first met her future husband on set when they played brother and sister in an episode of The Tomorrow People. She and Peter also worked together to compose the theme song for children's series Button Moon.

Elsewhere, Sandra has appeared in series like Uncle and major films including Ready Player One and The Batman.

© Getty Images David and Sandra have a close relationship

The 76-year-old still has a close relationship with her family and when she married Mark Osmond in 2009, it was her grandson, Ty, who gave her away.

Speaking in 2018 to The American about turning down the chance to become a Hollywood actress, she explained: "But the thing is, if I hadn't done that my daughter would not be married to a lovely actor called David Tennant, she wouldn't be a writer and an actress and a producer now, I wouldn't have the four grandchildren, so it's jolly good I didn't continue in Hollywood back then ...but I'd love to now."