Simon Cowell makes emotional public appearance following Liam Payne's death

Simon Cowell has made his first public appearance following Liam Payne's death. The media mogul, who has taken a break from Britain's Got Talent auditions, appeared on stage at the Pride of Britain Awards.

© Getty Simon Cowell paid tribute to his late friend Peter Willis at the Pride of Britain Awards

Held at The Grosvenor House Hotel on Monday night, Simon, 65, paid tribute to his late friend and journalist, Peter Willis, who founded the awards 25 years ago. He passed away in June 2021 at the age of 54.

While Simon has walked the red carpet in previous years, the BGT judge seemingly avoided it, heading straight to the ceremony instead.

An emotional evening for the star, Simon's appearance comes days after he penned a heartbreaking tribute to One Direction's Liam Payne, who tragically died on Wednesday 16 October.

"You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you. This is so difficult to put into words right now," he began.

"I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans."

Noting that he had reunited with Liam in 2023, Simon continued: "You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad.

"After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it."

Simon concluded by sending his "love, thoughts and prayers," to Liam's family.

© Getty Liam Payne passed away on Wednesday 16 October

Liam, 31, tragically passed away last week after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Authorities responded to an emergency call at the Casa Sur Hotel, located in the leafy Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentine capital.

Leading local newspapers La Nacion and Clarin claim police arrived at the scene, but sadly, by the time emergency responders attended to Liam, it was too late. Ambulance workers confirmed the singer's death after finding him in an interior patio of the hotel.