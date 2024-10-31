Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith shares intimate snap with husband during 'week 2 of the cold from hell'

Wyatt Russell's wife shared a rare and intimate snap of the pair kissing on Thursday October 31 – but it was all because the mother-of-two was delirious from Nyquil.

"I took Nyquil last night and genuinely feel like I underwent general anesthesia. How is Nyquil legal? Week 2 of the cold from hell," she captioned an Instagram Story, which included a picture of her cuddling with her eight-month-old son Boone.

© Meredith Wagner Meredith Wagner reveals she is battling the cold from hell

She then posted two videos, one of her salsa dancing, quipping it was her dancing with Nyquil, and another of herself leaving a bar in a silver fringe mini dress "walking into my REM cycle on Nyquil".

But the fourth post was a snap of Wyatt and Meredith kissing, and Meredith joked: "Passionately kissing my husband goodnight before losing consciousness on Nyquil and letting him engage in battle alone."

© Meredith Wagner Meredith Wagner and Wyatt Russell kissing

Meredith and Wyatt are parents to sons Buddy, three, and Boone, although they keep their boys out of the spotlight. In August, Meredith shared a sweet behind-the-scenes snap from a photoshoot which showed her holding dressed for the camera and holding Boone on one hip, captioning the picture: "bts @hollywoodreporter shoot with my small bald king and @chanelofficial just a very ideal combo of 2 things if I do say so myself."

She also delighted fans when she gave insight into the family's time on a ranch, including pictures of her two young sons living their best cowboy lives.

© Instagram Wyatt's wife Meredith poses with son Boone in her arms and son Buddy standing in front

In the snapshot, the trio posed in front of a herd of animals, with Buddy looking adorable dressed in a miniature cowboy outfit, complete with a hat and camouflage print cowboy boots. Baby Boone, meanwhile, was strapped onto his mom in a carrier.

Wyatt and Meredith welcomed their oldest son during the pandemic and Boone was born earlier this year. His arrival was announced to the world on social media alongside a picture of Wyatt and Meredith kissing while cradling their newborn son.

© Todd Williamson Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt and Kate Hudson with one of Goldie's grandsons

Wyatt opened up about fatherhood while talking to Entertainment Weekly in 2021 and revealed exactly how involved his parents, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell are when it comes to their eight grandchildren.

He said: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."