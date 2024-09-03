Oliver Hudson surprises with never-before-seen photo with estranged dad Bill Hudson — fans react

It appears Oliver Hudson can see past his decades-long estrangement with his father Bill Hudson.

The Cleaning Lady alum, 47, was eight years old when his dad and mom Goldie Hawn divorced in 1982, and he along with his sister Kate Hudson were largely raised by the First Wives Club actress and her partner of 40 years Kurt Russell, who they call Pa.

And though the And Just Like That… actor hasn't shied away in the past from calling out his dad for his "abandonment," amid the Hudson siblings' hints that they are repairing their relationship, he just made a rare nod at their relationship.

Oliver Hudson admits police 'didn't want to call Kurt Russell' after arrest

Oliver took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that he had just launched a new account, dedicated to his fishing hobby.

Among the first photos posted to the new page, @oliverdoesfishing, was a throwback photo of a young Oliver fishing, with the help of who appears to be his dad Bill, who is pictured wearing tiny sports shorts.

"Fell in love with fishing early!" he wrote in his caption, adding: "That's my Dad who not only taught me to fish but also gifted me those shorts that I wear to this day," before joking: "With no underwear."

© Instagram Oliver's photo most be from the late 1970s or early 1980s

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the sweet photo, and note their delight over Oliver seemingly starting to make amends with his dad.

© Getty Goldie, pregnant with Oliver, and Bill in 1976

"I'm so happy that you guys are rebuilding your relationship. Good for you. And I sincerely mean this," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such a sweet photo!" and: "I'm dating myself here but I was a big Hudson Brothers fan back in the day. Great memories," referring to Bill's band, plus another fan suggested: "I think you guys should redo this picture today."

© Getty The former couple was married for six years

Back in 2015, Oliver made no secret that his estrangement from his dad remained when for Father's Day, he shared a throwback photo of him and Kate with their father, though captioned it: "Happy abandonment day... "

However, earlier this year, his sister Kate revealed while on CBS Sunday Mornings that though she still "doesn't have" a relationship with her dad, "it's warming up." In a subsequent, rare interview with Us Weekly, Bill himself said: "Kate put it perfectly. We are warming up [and] letting things take their course."

© Instagram Oliver himself is a dad to three kids

All families have rifts. It's nice that our rift is healing," after years of "ups and downs," he went on, and noted: "There's no pressure."

"We're just letting it be what it will be. Because no one is pushing it, there's no turmoil or issues," he further shared. Moreover, they're making an effort to not only take it slow, but to try to leave the past in the past as well. "A lot went down, and we aren't revisiting it," Bill said, maintaining: "No one wants to rehash the past. You can't move forward if all you're doing is analyzing the past. We're in the present."