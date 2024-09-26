Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Garner sends heartfelt message to special man in her life amid big family move
US actress Jennifer Garner arrives to the Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2024 at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 28, 2024

The Alias actress is a mom to three children who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner's family has had a rollercoaster of a year with her oldest daughter, Violet, leaving home for college, the death of her beloved dad, and Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez

But throughout it all, the Yes Day star has maintained her positive and upbeat demeanor, regularly delighting fans with updates on their lives. 

On Wednesday, she delivered her latest message involving someone very special in her life. 

Taking to Instagram Jennifer posted a photo of herself on her farm, alongside her uncle.

They were beaming in the photo, wearing matching overalls and proudly displaying a huge pile of pumpkins.

View post on Instagram
 

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to my mom’s baby brother and @onceuponafarm’s favorite Uncle, Robert. Robert lives on our family farm in Oklahoma where he and his wife, Janet, grow organic veggies for #OnceUponaFarm with love and care. 

"They may be the smallest supplier to O’Farm’s blends, but they over deliver on goodness and fun.

"This season we grew pumpkins for you! They inspired our newest Farmer Jen blend, Pumpkin Apple Pie."

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2005© Alberto E. Rodriguez
Jennifer shares her children with Ben Affleck

She added: Happy birthday, Uncle Robert, I can’t wait to be on the farm with you again soon."

Fans called the post "so sweet," and said they adored how she involved her family in her business. 

Jennifer Garner and Violet (Left) Jennifer Garner and Samuel (Right)
Jennifer with Violet and Samuel

Jennifer also shared a video of her on the farm with her mom, Pat, who she has an incredibly close bond with. 

Jennifer's update comes amid another big change for the family as her ex, Ben Affleck  — who is the father of her three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — has moved out of his luxury rental home and into a new $20 million home near them. 

Fin Affleck
They're also parents to Fin

The Batman actor had been living in a pricey rental in Brentwood after moving out of the mansion he shared with JLo. 

Now, he's ready to settle down just down the road from his kids and his first ex-wife. 

Movers were spotted at his former abode, packing up his belongings and moving them to his post-divorce pad. 

ben affleck jennifer lopez red carpet© Getty Images
Ben and Jen have now split

While they're attempting to move on with their lives, they have hit a stumbling block when it comes to the sale of their mega mansion. 

Ben and JLo purchased the Beverly Hills property in 2023 for $60.9 million, which was half of the original price of $135 million, and listed it for sale for $68 million in July after they attempted to quietly sell it off-market.

Actress Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Ben has moved closer to his ex and his kids

However, according to TMZ, Ben and Jennifer accepted an offer of $64 million from a couple from New Jersey – but the sale is now under threat after they "pulled out of escrow" following a death in their family.

This means that the unknown buyers are no longer under contract and the property will be relisted for sale.

