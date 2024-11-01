Christine Lampard's grown-up daughter Patricia towers over curly-haired brother Freddie in rare photo

Christine Lampard tends to keep her life off-screen private, but she shared a rare insight into her week with her two kids Patricia and Freddie on Thursday.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her Halloween celebrations, including trick-or-treating at a decorated home and spooky-themed doughnuts.

© Instagram Patricia and Freddie looked spooky dressed for Halloween

Patricia was pictured looking very tall in a black sparkly dress with matching wings, a unicorn headband and her long curly hair pulled back into a low ponytail secured in a scrunchie. Her younger brother Freddie sported the same brunette curls alongside a black and red cape.

The siblings both carried small bags with them to carry their sweet treats from the evening.

© Instagram Christine Lampard shared a rare insight into her family life

"Halloween done," Christine captioned the photos, which were met by compliments about the house as well as a comment that read: "Your children have your hair!"

Christine's kids

© Alex B. Huckle Frank and Christine got married at the St. Paul's Church in December 2015

Christine and her husband Frank Lampard got married in 2015 after meeting at the Pride of Britain Awards. They went on to welcome Patricia in 2018 and expanded their family with Freddie in 2021.

© Instagram Christine and Frank share kids Freddie and Patricia

The TV star had previously admitted that she was emotional that she didn't get to share her wedding with her mother-in-law.

When they welcomed their eldest child, she wanted to honour Frank's late mother by naming Patricia after her.

"Calling our daughter Patricia was a real nod to Frank’s mum, who passed away 16 years ago. There are still moments where losing his mum takes Frank’s breath away, and he can’t quite believe it’s been so long. There are certain moments on random days when it engulfs everything around him," she told woman&home.

"I didn’t get to meet Frank’s mum, but there’s a lovely picture of her in our house, and even though the kids are really young, they know exactly who she is. It was a very emotional day when I asked Frank, ‘Why don’t we call our daughter Patricia?’ I think he was overwhelmed. I look at her now, and she’s nothing else but Patricia."

Confessions about in-laws

© Karwai Tang The Loose Women star opened up about her husband's relationship with his in-laws

Christine has also opened up about her husband's close relationship with her family. "Frank is like the son my mum and dad never had. If I’m working or I’m away, he’ll happily sit on the sofa and get spoiled the same way I do, and he loves it.

"Of course, having our two little ones brings a whole new dimension to the family set-up. I never take it for granted," she told the publication, adding they still make time for date nights.

