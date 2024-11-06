Savannah Guthrie shares sweet note daughter left ahead of big move from Today Show

Savannah Guthrie has revealed the adorable way her children are supporting her as she makes a big move away from the Today Show studio.

Savannah is mom to daughter Vale, 10, and son Charley, seven, and she revealed on Tuesday, November that her sweet daughter had left her a note on lined paper that read: "You got this! You've worked so hard! -V."

"Note from my daughter today — on Election Day," Savannah added over the picture on Instagram Story.

© Savannah Guthrie Savannah Guthrie shares note from daughter Vale on election day

Earlier that day Savannah left her co-stars Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin in Studio 1A as she made her way across the street to NBC's Election Night Headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Centre Plaza.

"I've made my way across the street and here I am at 30 Rockefeller Centre Plaza in Studio 4E in our Election Night Headquarters," she told viewers, giving a tour of the studio and the data wall which will show the latest exit polls.

© NBC Savannah in NBC's Election Night Headquarters

Savannah, 52, is leading the rolling special coverage alongside NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, NOW anchor Hallie Jackson and Top Story anchor Tom Llamas, as polls close across the United States.

The Today Show anchor is the former NBC News White House correspondent, and in 2020 Savannah moderated a town hall with former President Donald Trump and was widely praised for her tough questioning.

© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI US President Donald Trump during an NBC News town hall event moderated by Savannah Guthrie

Going into election week, one of the most important and consequential elections of modern American history, Savannah also shared a message with fans reminding them that "love" is the most important thing.

The picture was a snap she had taken of a church which the message, "May we love, as You love," displayed on the exterior walls.

She then wrote in her caption: "Going into this week like," alongside a yellow heart emoji. Her co-star and good friend Jenna Bush Hager — whose twin sister Barbara Bush recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris — wrote: "I love that song and that church and you."

Barbara, the daughter of former Republican President George W Bush, spent the weekend campaigning for the Democratic Party's nominee, door knocking across Pennsylvania.

"It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend," Barbara, 42, told People magazine. "I'm hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women’s rights."