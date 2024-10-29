Brooklyn Beckham reveals reason he and Nicola Peltz haven't become parents yet

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a fresh update on his plans to start a family with his wife Nicola Peltz.

The hot sauce creator, who wed Transformers star Nicola back in 2022, has long maintained that he's keen to welcome children one day.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in 2022

And in a new interview with Grazia, the 25-year-old has revealed that their family expansion will take place whenever his wife is "ready". Speaking about the type of father he'd like to be, he went on to say: "I've always wanted to be a young dad. I love that my dad's young. He was like my mate."

He's keen to emulate his own father's parenting style and would like to raise his future brood "just how my dad raised me. So, loving." He continued: "I really know I'm going to be a great dad. My mum and dad were the best mum and dad ever.

© Getty Images Brooklyn shares a close bond with his parents David and Victoria

"They did an amazing job. I think I turned out all right… I don't think it’s going to be as hectic as when I was a baby. So that might be a little bit different."

This isn't the first time Victoria and David'seldest child has opened up about starting a family with Nicola. During an interview with InStyle back in June, Brooklyn said: "I always wanted to be a young dad, but, obviously, [it's] up to my wife. My wife really wants kids as well. So soon, hopefully."

© Getty Images The pair live across the pond

The couple first crossed paths in 2017 while at Coachella music festival. Despite Nicola insisting that the pair "didn't get on at first", the duo eventually hit it off and embarked on a whirlwind romance.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shows off incredible tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz

Their nuptials took place at Nicola's family oceanfront home in Palm Beach, Florida. They enjoyed a star-studded ceremony with an impressive guest list featuring the likes of Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Mel B and Mel C.

It's been an exciting time for the pair in light of Brooklyn's latest project – launching his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23. Earlier this month, the couple stepped out to attend a star-studded launch party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images The pair looked smitten as they celebrated the launch of Cloud23

For the glitzy occasion, Nicola, 29, dazzled in a plunging V-neck blazer bodysuit which she paired with sheer tights and skyscraper heels. She accessorised with a leather grab bag and wore her flowing raven tresses in a sleek updo.

Brooklyn meanwhile looked his usual dapper self in a white T-shirt and a smart suit. The duo were also joined by Nicola's brother Will who was spotted posing for snapshots in an all-black ensemble.

© Getty Images Nicola rocked a blazer-style bodysuit and skyscraper heels

Cloud 23, exclusively available at Whole Foods, features two flavours: Hot Habanero and Sweet Jalapeño, along with a collection of branded merchandise.

Describing his new venture, Brooklyn said: "Introducing Cloud 23: a hot sauce where innovation and tradition meet in perfect harmony. When we set out to create Cloud 23, I wanted to share my passion for blending culinary exploration with the simple joy of creating something delicious in the kitchen."