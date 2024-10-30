Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears in last project with ex Ben Affleck
© VALERIE MACON

The movie is set to be released on Prime Video

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez is showing off her acting chops in the trailer for the new Prime Video film Unstoppable, which follows the incredible true story of Anthony Robles, a national wrestling champion who defied expectations to achieve his dreams.

The synopsis for the movie, which is produced by Jennifer’s ex-husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company Artists Equity, reads: "Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Stars In Unstoppable

"With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother Judy and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. But it will demand everything he has, physically and mentally, to achieve his ultimate quest to become an NCAA Champion."

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her amazing acting skills© ANACARBALLOSA
In the movie, Jennifer plays his mother, Judy, and the trailer shows the star struggling with financial woes while helping her son with training and supporting his dreams. The cast is seriously impressive, as the Maid in Manhattan star is joined by Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle.

Anthony Robles himself also appears in the movie as the double who performs the complex wrestling moves and stunts, as well as serving as a producer.

Fans are already impressed by the trailer for the movie, which is directed by the Academy Award-winning editor of Argo, William Goldenberg, in his directorial debut. Taking to YouTube to discuss, one person wrote: "I got goosebumps, looks incredible!!" Another person wrote: "Looks awesome. True story. Inspiring!"

Don Cheadle also stars in Unstoppable© ana carballosa
The movie trailer has been released amid continued speculation regarding Jennifer’s relationship with Ben after the pair divorced earlier this year. Speaking about the split for the first time in October, Jennifer told Interview magazine: "[I don’t regret it] Not one second. That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, '[Expletive], that is exactly what I needed.’

The movie is based on the inspiring true story© ana carballosa
"Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a fucking sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again."

Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024© Jon Kopaloff
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

She added: "I finally got it! And by the way, that doesn’t mean I have everything figured out. Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own.

"Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I [expletive] do when it’s just me flying on my own? What if I’m just free?”

