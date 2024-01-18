Jim Carrey's unrecognizable new look sparks debate as he celebrates star-studded 62nd birthday

Happy birthday Jim Carrey! The beloved actor, known for starring in some of the most iconic comedies of the '90s and '00s, turned 62 on Wednesday, January 17.

While the Canadian-American star had a quiet affair, and was able to keep it lowkey thanks to not being on social media, one of his celebrity friends gave a glimpse into the celebration.

David Spade took to his Instagram to share a snapshot of the birthday dinner that was organized for the actor, and it looks like all we can say to it is "legends only."

© Getty Images Happy birthday Jim Carrey!

In the photo, Jim was seen posing beside David and Adam Sandler, all dressed casually, while the Ace Ventura actor sported a distinct change to his appearance, rocking shoulder-length hair with his thousand-watt smile.

"Happy birthday to Jim Carrey who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times," David, 59, wrote alongside the snapshot. "Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji but I will today [cake emoji]."

Rob Lowe gushed: "Too much talent for one room!" and several other fans were stunned to see Jim's new look. Several even drew comparisons with Heather Shaw, a comedian who went viral for her own resemblance to the actor. They left comments like: "That's the jim Carrey lady from tiktok," and: "Are you messing with us!? I can't tell if that jim or the woman that looks like jim."

© Instagram The actor was seen sporting a distinctly different look at his birthday party

However, many others took to celebrating his life and legacy, with fellow comedian Jeff Ross revealing that he was the one who took the photo.

MORE: Renee Zellweger's dating history: all the A-list talents the star has dated, including Jim Carrey romance

On his own Instagram page, Jeff, 58, shared a much larger picture of the party, and the line-up of funny men invited is truly stacked. Alongside Jim, David, Adam, and Jeff, the occasion included Cary Elwes, Ben Schwartz, Howie Mandel, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Green, Craig Robinson, and more.

© Instagram Jim celebrated his 62nd birthday with a roster of comic legends

The iconic group crowded around a table full of food and drink, while Jim sat in the middle for the photo, screaming into the void as everyone else around delighted in his joy.

SEE: Celebrities like Jim Carrey who own vacation homes in Canada

Fans were astonished, sharing comments on the photo like: "WOW that's a room overflowing with talent," and: "Telling my kids this was Jesus Christ and his apostles," as well as: "I'm hanging this in my dining room," plus: "Wish I could have been a fly on the wall."

© Instagram Fans were immediately in awe over the line-up at the actor's birthday party

The actor last made a public appearance at the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Los Angeles in April 2022, and soon after, broached the subject of retiring altogether.

"Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious," the star of The Truman Show told Access Hollywood. "It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."

© Getty Images The "Ace Ventura" star last made a public appearance at a premiere in April 2022

He added: "I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.