Jim Carrey retired from the spotlight in 2022 to focus on his family and his passion for art and this includes treasuring his relationship with his only daughter.

While he has kept his bond with Jane Erin out of the spotlight, he has credited her for being one of the most important people in his life.

Here's what we know about the actor's offspring and the role she has played in his life as he turns 62.

WATCH: Jim Carrey's daughter auditioned for American Idol

Who is Jane Erin Carrey's mom?

Jane was born to Jim and his ex-wife, Melissa Womer, in 1987. It was a whirlwind romance for Jim and Melissa who met at a comedy store. Jane was welcomed by the couple after they'd been married for six months.

They divorced in 1994 but successfully co-parented Jane and tried to give her as normal an upbringing as possible and sent her to public school where she showcased her passion for the arts like her famous dad.

© Getty Images Jane supported Jim during his hand and footprints cement ceremony on November 2, 1995

Jane was a contestant on American Idol

In 2012, viewers were left stunned when Jane auditioned for American Idol and revealed who her famous father was. "It was definitely fun growing up with [Jim] as a father," she said during her interview which can be seen above. "He's not the most extravagant celebrity so life's been fairly normal... fairly."

Jane added: "Everyone growing up has their issue with identity and trying to find themselves. It is difficult kind of growing up in the shadow behind something and trying to find your place in the world underneath this huge shadow."

© Getty Images Jim Carrey home with his daughter Jane when she was a child

What Jim has said about their relationship

Jim has also praised his daughter for helping him through some dark periods in his life. He's been open about his battle with depression and ADHD diagnosis but is thankful to have Jane always supporting him.

"My daughter is one of the most brilliant counsels of my life," he told CBS News while promoting 'Memoirs and Misinformation'. "Honestly, she is so wise and so loving...she brought me back from the brink a couple of times. Well, she just has chimed in with a few words that have really, like, opened my heart and settled me down and made me feel like everything's alright. She's just wonderful."

© Getty Images Jim and Jane spotted on the movie set of 'The Incredible Burt Wonderstone'

Explaining how she convinced him not to quit acting, he told Screen Slam: "There's been a couple of times where I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this anymore.' She goes, ‘Dad, you gotta. That’s what you do. You don't have it; it has you.'"

Jim Carrey is a grandfather

Not only is Jim a proud dad, but he's a proud grandfather-of-three. Jane is a mom to one-year-old Logan, Erin, three, and son Jackson, 13. He says that she's a "great mom" and he relishes in playing with his grandkids.

© Getty Images Jim and Jane are incredibly close

They've worked together

The father-daughter duo have worked on a series of projects together. Jane and her band wrote two songs for Dumb and Dumber To and was a singer on Jim Carrey: I Needed Color while also appearing in an episode of her dad's children's TV series Kidding.

Jane is heavily invested in her musical career and told LA's The Place. "Music probably became my passion when I was around 14. I was always a ham in school, so I always liked being in school plays. I met someone who really inspired me when I was around fourteen and we started writing together and I soon realized that I could not live without music in my life."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.