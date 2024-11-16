Ali Wentworth stuns fans with surprising photo — what will George Stephanopoulos think?

Empty nester life has certainly been bittersweet for Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos, but it looks as though the couple have been able to find some upsides to not having Harper and Elliott in the house.

It looks like Ali was having the time of her life, as she let off some steam on a bucking bronco. Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two shared a photo of herself riding high on the mechanical bull.

She wore a cowboy hat and boots, as well as a blue patterned midi dress, belted and collared. Ali raised one arm triumphantly in the air with a fist clenched tight, smiling with glee. She soundtracked the post with Dolly Parton's song "Dumb Blonde."

Fans loved to see the podcaster let loose, taking to the comments to support her in her hobbies.

"Who is this diva???" One person asked, with another chiming in: "You go girl!!"

"Yeehaw?" A third person added, with another complimenting her song choice: "That’s the best song choice for this. 10/10 no notes."

While her husband George wasn't pictured taking part with her, the couple still find ways to spend time together. Just last month, they attended Gracie Abrams' concert in New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

Gracie is a family friend, as the daughter of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, who the couple caught up with on the exciting night out.

The couple struggled with empty nest life at first, with Harper attending Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and Elliott returning to Brown University in Rhode Island.

Ali confessed on Instagram as she said goodbye to Harper: "Everyone is saying 'she’s ready to launch!' But… I don’t think I’m ready! I don’t want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent."

"We were traumatized at first, and now it's kind of fun," Ali told People, declaring: "We're young and in love again."

"It's more like, 'Hey, we can watch anything we want on TV. We can have dinner whenever we want. We could walk around naked if we want to,'" she said.

The couple famously married just two months after a blind date in April 2001 — and they got pregnant just nine months after they tied the knot.

She said that they had "never just been a married couple with no kids. So we're loving it. It's very liberating."