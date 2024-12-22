Tulisa reveals her secret health battle that forced her to leave I'm A Celeb early

Tulisa Contostavlos has revealed the hidden health battle that forced her to leave the aftermath of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The N-Dubz singer admitted she became overwhelmed by the experience and struggled with anxiety, leading to her abrupt departure.

The 36-year-old left Australia shortly after being voted out of the jungle, deleting all traces of her I'm A Celeb stint from Instagram. In a candid interview, Tulisa detailed the mental and physical struggles that viewers never saw.

Anxiety attacks in the jungle

Speaking on Paul C Brunson's We Need to Talk podcast, Tulisa shared: "Some of the things you didn't see, I had night terrors for the first four days. I was waking up out of my sleep, having anxiety attacks."

She explained how she fought to maintain a strong exterior: "I have a great poker face. The last thing I wanted was to go in there and be the hot mess. So, I looked like a warrior jumping out of planes, but I was crying under my sleeping bag."

A breaking point

Tulisa revealed she had an anxiety attack off-camera that almost made her quit the show. "I went to the smoking area to bring my heart rate down. I was telling myself, 'Get the heart rate down. You can't leave.'"

She credited the camaraderie with her campmates for helping her stay. "There were amazing moments, thanks to the people around me," she said.

Introvert overload

The singer described the overwhelming adjustment to life after leaving the jungle. "I'm a massive introvert. I was already overwhelmed in camp, spending 90% of my time alone."

When reunited with the evicted campmates at the Gold Coast hotel, Tulisa admitted she felt out of place. "There were 11 happy campers enjoying the holiday, while I was sat crying in my hotel room. I needed to go home and process everything."

ITV's support

Tulisa praised ITV for understanding her needs: "They were brilliant and supported me when I decided I had to leave." Back in the UK, she focused on recovery. "I spent four days in bed, phone off, watching The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Escapism is my thing when I'm overwhelmed."

She added: "My friends knew I needed to recharge. They told everyone, 'She's okay, just leave her be.'"

A history of challenges

Tulisa also opened up about past struggles, including a battle with prescription drugs during lockdown. "I was self-medicating with sleeping pills after my dog got cancer. I didn't realise I was dependent until I went cold turkey and ended up in hospital."

The experience was a turning point: "I felt like I was going to die. But once I overcame it, I started feeling alive again."

Embracing self-discovery

In the jungle, Tulisa revealed she identifies as demisexual, only experiencing attraction with a strong emotional connection. "I've always been that way. I don't get the tingles without a bond."

Despite her challenges, Tulisa expressed optimism about the future. "I have faith the universe will bring me the right person."

A battle with Bell's palsy

Tulisa shared her 12-year struggle with Bell's palsy, a condition causing facial paralysis. "It wasn't fun looking in the mirror and hating what you see," she said, explaining how fillers were used to balance the swelling.

Before entering the jungle, she had cysts removed from her cheeks. "It was an instant relief. The depression it caused was unbearable."

Looking forward

Reflecting on her journey, Tulisa shared her hope to inspire others facing similar struggles. "What I've been through has made me stronger. I'm learning to live with myself again."

Her resilience and honesty have struck a chord with fans, who continue to support her as she embraces the next chapter of her life.