Ant and Dec reveal brief 'split' following the end of I'm a Celebrity

Sunday night’s final episode of I’m a Celebrity crowned Danny Jones the winner, but not before co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly delivered a bombshell announcement. The duo, who have been inseparable during the duration of the show, broke the news that they will be spending Christmas apart.

© ITV The duo will spend Christmas with their own families

When asked on the spin-off show I’m a Celebrity…Unpacked about their holiday plans, Ant said: “No, we don’t spend it together. I’ll be at home with the girls and family, just chilling.”

Shocked from this revelation co-host Kemi Rodgers asked: “Do you at least do Boxing Day?”

McFly frontman Danny Jones was crowned King of the Jungle in an emotional celebration that led to him breaking his prize out of excitement. Fans were shocked to discover that not only will Danny be forced to return his crown and sceptre but he won’t be receiving a cash prize like other victors in shows like Love Island bag. Strictly star Reverend Richard Coles came third and Colleen Rooney, famously nicknamed Wagatha Christie by the internet, was runner up.

Other stars like GK Barry and Maura Higgins also graced our screens but got the boot before the finale. “Knowing that I have made it to the final makes me proud. I’m a proud mum. I’m a proud wife. I’m a proud daughter. It’s very rare that I’m proud of myself. It means a lot,” gushed Coleen.

© Shutterstock Danny Jones received 55% of the public vote

In a tearful speech, the McFly winner said: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I gave my all in here, it’s a lovely feeling to be liked. Thank you so much, I appreciate this so much.”

But viewers' hearts skipped a beat when Ant and Dec joked about splitting up before confirming they’ll be returning for another season. Dec warned: “Watch out celebs, we’re coming for you!”

© / SplashNews.com This will be Ant and Anne-Marie's first Christmas with their baby son

After 30 years of making UK audiences laugh, the comedic duo will take a short break from hosting for the holiday period. First rising to fame in the hit BBC teen drama Byker Grove, they have since become cultural icons of British TV. Their legacy has given them celebrity-status, raking in BAFTAs and appearing in movie cameos like Love Actually.