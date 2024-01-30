Kate Hudson elicits surprised reaction from fans as she finally releases long-awaited debut single

Penny Lane, is that you? Kate Hudson is back in the music scene, and this time for real, not as a groupie in an (albeit iconic) movie.

Years after teasing a detour from the acting world and into the music scene instead, the Almost Famous actress has finally done it, starting with the release of her debut single, "Talk About Love," out now.

The song, which features an upbeat, synthy tune with bellowing vocals, quickly received praise from Kate's celebrity friends and fans alike, who had long been anticipating its release. She also plans to release an album, though no date for its debut has been confirmed.

In honor of the single's official debut, the burgeoning singer took to Instagram to celebrate the momentous milestone, writing: "Turn it up loud, put your car window down, let your hair fly around you, breathe, know you are worthy of love and then TALK ABOUT IT. It feels so surreal to have this song out, I can't wait for you to hear it."

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with excited reactions from fans, with one writing: "Beautiful voice. Congratulations," as others followed suit with: "Omg LOVE it," and: "Great debut! Congrats!" as well as: "Not only a good actress you are but also a good singer."

In a previous Instagram post sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the disco-esque song, Kate explained: "I have always had a room for my piano, ever since I began living on my own, and I've been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child."

She continued: "But, you know, it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music, and that was really important to me, and [to] have it come from that really authentic place and focus."

"So finally for me that time is now," she ultimately declared, adding in her caption: "And then the time came to let the music fly the nest…"

© RGR Collection / Alamy Stock Photo One of Kate's earliest and most popular performances is in the "You're So Vain" scene from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Kate first teased that she was working on music back in early 2022, though fans had long believed in her singing abilities thanks to her performance of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain," in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days – which recently became a TikTok favorite – as well as her January 2022 appearance on Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam, during which she performed a doo-wop rendition of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings."

Still, she previously was candid about the reason she hesitated to launch a music career: that it was following in the footsteps of her estranged dad, Bill Hudson.

© Instagram The actress recently teased her stage presence as well during a performance in Aspen

Bill, 74, started a band with his brothers, The Hudson Brothers, in 1965. Kate along with her older brother Oliver Hudson were raised by their mother Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, who the two consider their "Pa."

Speaking last year with Bruce Bozzi – a famous restauranteur with Hollywood ties – on his podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Kate explained that though early in her career she expected to pursue music, the success of Almost Famous, which earned her an Oscar nomination, stymied it. Moreover, she said: "Later, I kind of rejected it because, [I thought] as you do when you're dealing with daddy issues, I don't want to connect to that part, because that's my dad," adding: "If that one connection I had to him, I failed miserably at, it would be devastating to me… I wasn't ready for that."

