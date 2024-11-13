Adele displays highly personal tattoo tribute in new photos

Adele is preparing to bow out of her long-standing Las Vegas residency this month – and she's feeling emotional about it.

The Easy on Me singer, 36, took to Instagram to reveal the photos from weekend 38 of her epic two-year stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The stunning backstage images showed the Hello hitmaker rocking a flattering black dress with a keyhole cut-out neckline, showcasing her lesser-spotted wrist tattoo.

The circular motif has a highly personal meaning. While the BRIT Award-winning star has a number of different tattoos, her left wrist inking, known as the 'One Penny' tat amongst her fans, is one of her most special. The coin design has 'One Penny' inked inside alongside a heart symbol in tribute to her mother, Penny Adkins.

Adele's close friend Joy Williams from indie-folk band The Civil Wars also has the same tattoo, which they got done at the Lyle Tuttle Tattoo & Museum in San Francisco. The star later added a date to the coin design; it reads '1921' after the titles of her first two albums, 19 and 21.

The superstar tends to cover up her tattoos while performing, opting for a more muted and understated wardrobe to match her stripped-back, powerful vocals.

Adele was pictured wearing a floor-length maxi dress with decorative rope detailing at the neckline and on the sleeves, woven with a sparking gold thread.

A sparkling belt cinched in her dress at the waist and large black and gold statement earrings completed her on-stage look.

Adele's relationship with her mother

Adele has previously discussed her relationship with her "hippie mum" Penny, a former art student who dropped out of school to raise Adele after falling pregnant at age 18.

While her upbringing – first in the London borough of Tottenham and then south of the river in West Norwood – wasn’t perfect, the star says she has a newfound respect and appreciation for her mother since becoming a parent herself.

"No matter what your childhood was like — good or bad or whatever — you don’t want your child to have your childhood," Adele previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

"My mum was very young when she had me. She was on her own, and I realized all the things I thought she could have done better, that she couldn’t have.

"It made me respect my mum more and has given me more patience with her, as her older-woman daughter.

"It made me see how hard it must’ve been because we had no money. She didn’t have my dad and stuff like that, whereas I was with Angelo’s dad. I’m very lucky that I can afford to look after my child properly, and more than properly."

Adele's tattoo collection

It seems Adele quite literally wears her heart on her sleeve – and it isn’t just her coin-heart tattoo.

The London-born singer also boasts the word 'Angelo' in cursive etched on her other wrist, a tribute to the nine-year-old son she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The word 'Paradise' features on her left wrist – a complementary pairing that showcases her eternal love for her son.

Adele has the word 'paradise' tattooed on her hand for Angelo

She also got the letter A etched behind her ear shortly after Angelo’s birth in October 2012.

Adele’s other known body art includes a bird of paradise on her back, Saturn on her forearm (in honour of her 'Saturn return'’, a life-changing phase in astrology), and a symbolic mountain range on her right wrist.