Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea reveals the ugly side of working out with her husband

Rhea Wahlberg revealed just how tough a trainer Mark Wahlberg is, even after 15 years of marriage, in a new Instagram post on Thursday.

The mother of four posted a selfie with her sister, Clair Durham, after a gym workout, looking glowy and fresh.

Her caption took a hilarious turn when she called out her husband for his intense fitness regime.

"No one I'd rather work out with…except @markwahlberg but the 3 times he's trained me I generally throw up. @clairdurham," she wrote under the picture.

Mark immediately jumped into her comment section, posting the laughing, clapping, and love heart emojis, clearly loving her complaint.

He famously has an extremely regimented workout schedule, including a 2:30 am wakeup call, two daily workouts, golfing and cryotherapy chamber recovery.

© Instagram Rhea posted the hilarious picture calling out her husband for his intense workouts

The 53-year-old revealed that he found it easier to work out with other people as it helps him feel supported and focused during his sessions.

"I had spent so many years working out by myself, you know, and it's what I needed to do, whether I was preparing for a role or just to kind of feel better and in life," he told Today.

"And then when I found a community where there was a support system, the energy, obviously it's incredible."

© Instagram The couple have been married for 15 years

The Ted actor and Rhea, a former model hailing from Florida, first met in 2001 at a press junket before he asked her out on a date. "We met in New York City," he told People. "I asked her if she wanted to come out with me, and she said yes."

"Then I asked her if she wanted to come to church with me the next morning, and she said yes again. So that was our first date: St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York."

Rhea had modeled for French Vogue and Elle and walked the Victoria's Secret runway before meeting Mark.

© Getty Images The couple share four kids

The cute couple welcomed baby Ella in 2003, Michael in 2006 and Brendan in 2008. They married in August 2009 in a Catholic church in Beverly Hills and welcomed their fourth child, Grace, in 2010.

Mark gushes about his wife at any opportunity, giving her credit for helping him grow as a father, husband and man, as he told The Sun.

"I owe a lot to my wife," he said. "She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children."

© Getty Images Mark revealed that he owes "a lot to his wife"

"I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn't ready to have a family."

He continued: "You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you're going to be together for a long time. That's especially important if you're going to have children. Rhea always wanted to be a mother. She had a job, but her mission in life was to be a mother and to be a wife."

"We share the same values. Obviously, the physical attraction was there, but that's not what keeps a couple together."