Adele wows in dramatic gown in snaps from latest Vegas show — but fans fawn over the same thing

Adele is sharing brand new glimpses from her continuing Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, returning after a three-month break on May 17.

The singer, 36, kicked off her 42nd weekend on the strip this Friday and posted more photos from the show on her Instagram this Sunday.

The English star included many snaps of herself on stage in a beautiful black gown with an off-shoulder plunging neckline that allowed her coiffed locks to shine.

The voluminous satin gown made for quite the spectacle on stage, as the singer also captured herself making funny faces, congratulating a new bride in the audience, singing with her pianist, even shooting a t-shirt cannon.

One of the snaps that fans instantly gravitated to, however, featured a more candid glimpse of the superstar before one of her shows, covertly playing Solitaire on her phone before hitting the stage, large painted nails and all.

Fans found the moment relatable and oddly hilarious, leaving comments on her post like: "The solitaire is so real," and: "Solitaire with your dagger finger nails is low key impressive tho," plus: "Love that you're playing solitaire," as well as: "It's the solitaire and tshirt gun for me."

After Covid-19 related delays pushed the start of the residency from January 2022 to November 2022, Weekends with Adele debuted to immense critical acclaim and has continued to attract praise for the singer's witty banter, stellar vocals, and intimate crowd work.

Spanning 100 total shows, the residency is in its home stretch and will finally conclude on November 23, 2024, 50 weekends in the can, exactly two years after it first began.

During a show in January, Adele told the audience that once the shows came to a close, she would be prioritizing her health and returning to peak physical fitness.

"I don't normally do New Year's resolutions but I want to build my muscles in my core and my goal at the end is to learn how to do a backflip and not be in pain," she told the crowd.

Referencing her previous physical transformation, she added: "I've decided that this year I want to get to my peak physical fitness."

"I did it a few years ago and I felt fantastic but I know I can get stronger than that because I got there. Then I got lazy. So I'll start working out again to get my back completely right."

© Getty Images The singer's residency will continue on until November 23, 2024

She also shared that she was keen to return home and get in some well-earned downtime with friends and family, including her husband Rich Paul and her son Angelo, eleven.

"I want to do weekly activities with my friends in my house at home, right," Adele said. "An activity every week and I was like, 'Oh my God! I should do bingo!'"

© Getty Images "I've decided that this year I want to get to my peak physical fitness."

The "Hello" singer recalled seeing her grandmothers and aunts play bingo when she was younger, hence the fascination. "I used to think that maybe they had a gambling problem and it wasn't until I was older I realized it was a socializing thing more than anything."