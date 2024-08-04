Adele fights through wardrobe issues as she pauses sold-out show in Munich

Adele is back! Not long after temporarily pausing her ongoing Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, the English singer has returned to the stage once more.

On August 2, the 36-year-old kicked off her 10-date residency in Germany, Adele in Munich, at the purpose-built 80,000-seat outdoor arena in Messe München.

The opening show featured several moments that have already made the rounds on social media, although the singer quickly received praise for handling her sweeping outfit with ease.

For the concert, which featured a whopping 22 songs, the longest setlist of Adele's career, she wore a grand navy blue patterned gown with a detachable magnificent train.

However, due to opening night being plagued with a torrential downpour, the show could continue but her train could not. At one point, two attendants could be seen coming onto the stage to help Adele remove the train after it got too heavy.

She briefly paused the show and told the crowd, per The Independent: "Sadly I have to take this gorgeous floor train off because it's wet and heavy."

© Getty Images Adele opened her residency in Munich to acclaim

The singer continued: "At least it's not thunder and lightning. I got a weather update so it said it wasn't going to be raining in time for the show, so I thought let me wear this dress with this enormous train on it like a right fanny."

However, she quickly shook off the brief issue with her wardrobe and continued to rock the crowd with her magnificent voice and cadre of hits, although kept the viral moments coming on night two as well.

In clips shared on social media, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer paused her concert once again after performing her cover of "Make You Feel My Love," and it then switched to "Turning Tables."

© Getty Images Her run of 10 shows opened on August 2 at the newly built 80,000-seat stadium

The move was made to fill time, however, so the singer and the crowd could watch live the 100 meter women's finals at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, in which Julian Alfred of Saint Lucia earned a historic gold, and the United States' Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson sprinted to silver and bronze respectively.

After seeing Julian win the first Olympic medal ever for the tiny Caribbean nation, Adele joyfully exclaimed: "Let's give her a round of applause! Let's get on with the show. Fantastic, St. Lucia!"

© Getty Images Due to the heavy downpour, the singer was forced to remove the sweeping train from her gown

At one point, the mom-of-one joked with the crowd about watching the Olympics for herself and erroneously thinking she could do a lot of the same athletic feats the various delegates could.

"While I was watching world-class athletes, I'd be like, 'Oh that landing was a bit dodgy, wasn't it? Oh her legs weren't really straight.'" she told the audience. "Meanwhile, if I tried anything that they do, I'd be dead."

© Getty Images The singer's 22-song setlist is the longest of her entire career

"I'd absolutely die if I tried to even do a little, any kind of movement at all," she continued before showering praise on gymnast Simone Biles, who has already walked away with three gold medals at the Games in Paris. "She was absolutely brilliant!"