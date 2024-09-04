Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dancing with the Stars season 33 cast reveal: see who's joining Stephen Nedoroscik — live updates
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale - 3211" In a series first, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted "Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy." The finalists will perform a redemption dance and an unforgettable freestyle routine. The season 32 finale of "Dancing with the Stars" airs TUESDAY, DEC. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC. CARRIE ANN INABA, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, DEREK HOUGH, JULIANNE HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI© Getty Images

The cast was revealed live on Good Morning America

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Dancing with the Stars season 33 is finally upon us! The new edition of the celebrity ballroom favorite is finally set to drop on September 17.

But first, we need a cast! The new season's roster of stars was revealed live on Good Morning America the morning of September 4, sharing all the celebrities that'll join the previously announced first cast member, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik.

Hosted this year by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the previous season's line-up of judges will return as well, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough coming back to the ballroom.

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik of Team United States poses on the Today Show Set on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik is the first member of the Dancing with the Stars 33 cast

Follow along as we share the cast of Dancing with the Stars season 33 live, and see which of your favorite stars will cha-cha-cha to the mirrorball…

