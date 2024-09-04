Dancing with the Stars season 33 cast reveal: see who's joining Stephen Nedoroscik — live updates

Dancing with the Stars season 33 is finally upon us! The new edition of the celebrity ballroom favorite is finally set to drop on September 17.

But first, we need a cast! The new season's roster of stars was revealed live on Good Morning America the morning of September 4, sharing all the celebrities that'll join the previously announced first cast member, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik.

Hosted this year by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the previous season's line-up of judges will return as well, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough coming back to the ballroom.

© Getty Images Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik is the first member of the Dancing with the Stars 33 cast



Follow along as we share the cast of Dancing with the Stars season 33 live, and see which of your favorite stars will cha-cha-cha to the mirrorball…