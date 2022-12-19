John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu is identical to her late mom Kelly Preston in new photograph Fans couldn't help but note the resemblance

John Travolta's daughter, Ella Bleu, has more than just Christmas to celebrate this holiday season!

The 22-year-old teased some exciting career news Monday morning, with a photo that left fans with a lot to say.

The actor's daughter is an aspiring singer, and is further delving her way into the music industry, courtesy of a new single.

She is John's now eldest daughter with the late Kelly Preston, following the tragic passing of his son Jett in 2009. She is an older sister to Benjamin, who is twelve.

Ella took to Instagram to announce that just as the year wraps up, she will have a new song coming out, ahead of New Year's Eve on 30 December.

She announced the exciting news with a striking black-and-white photo, in which she is looking straight at the camera lens via a mirror, and she is wrapped up in loads of feathers.

The portrait is stunning

Her rapidly growing fan base was quick to express excitement and support for the news, taking to the comments section under the whimsical photo to write: "Can't wait for its release sweet girl!" and: "Keep up your amazing work, beautiful voice Ella," as well as: "I'm looking forward to the new song release on 12/30! Thanks for sharing this with us," plus another fan also added: "You are so beautiful and talented! I can't wait for it."

However, while fans were certainly excited for the release, others couldn't help but compliment her appearance, particularly her resemblance to her mother, Kelly.

Kelly's last public appearance was in 2018

One fan wrote: "You resemble your mommy," with another commenting: "Looking like your beautiful Momma," as a third said: "I always thought you looked like your dad, but in this picture I definitely see how much you look like your beautiful mother," and a fourth added: "You are beautiful: the right mix between your mom and dad."

Kelly passed away on 12 July 2020 at age 57, after a long battle with breast cancer, at her and John's home in Clearwater, Florida, where he and their kids still live today.

