Kelly Ripa's oldest son Michael's award-winning career moment in spotlight revealed

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' oldest son Michael, 27, is a talented actor, who has been building up his portfolio over the past few years.

Most recently, Michael appeared in a short film called Dissocia, which took away an award earlier this year.

Michael played the role of Mr. Derek Cross in the original short web film, which focuses on the invention of a new drug, Socia, which works with an app to adjust your emotions or body with a swipe of a finger.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa's family

It focuses on a grieving daughter and mother who use the drug, and the risks that this results in unfold throughout the film.

What's more, Dissocia took away the Best Episodic award at this year's Lighthouse International Film Festival back in June. Michael was among the cast and crew who were tagged in the celebratory post on director Matt Newton's Instagram page.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos in award-winning short film Dissocia

He wrote: "Congrats to my cast and crew of Dissocia. And thanks to @lighthouseinternationalfilm for the incredible film festival this weekend. Winner: Best Episodic. Thanks to @williamphopkins and @ashleyl422 for casting these amazing actors."

The official synopsis for Dissocia reads: "Dissocia explores the dangers of artificial intelligence, in how it relates to humans, both in their mind and body. It basically uses AI to change your DNA, allowing you to become a better version of 'You.'

© Bruce Glikas Kelly Ripa with her son Michael Consuelos

"The drug Socia is designed to work with an app that allows you to adjust your emotions, or your body, with the swipe of a finger. This film explores how far a grieving mother and despondent daughter will go to change their lives using this powerful drug, and the risks that come along with relying on artificial intelligence to make their lives better."

Dissocia premiered in Michael's hometown of New York City in September at the SoHo Film Festival. Director Matt shared photos from the red carpet on social media, and wrote: "Amazing night at @sohofilmfest with friends, students, fellow filmmakers, and community. Thanks NYC for hosting the NY premiere of our pilot 'Dissocia.' 2 years ago this was just an idea, a concept, and now we get to share it with the world. #filmmaker #director #createyourownwork."

Michael has also starred in Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical in 2022, which was backed by Milojo Productions, Kelly and Mark's production company.

Speaking with People Magazine ahead of the film's release, the young star opened up about what his acting journey has been like, and how grateful he is for his parents' help.

© Instagram Michael has also played a young Hiriam Lodge in Riverdale, alongside his father Mark Consuelos

"I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he said of his role. He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

Other big titles Michael has starred in to date include Riverdale, where he played the younger version of his dad's character Hiram Lodge in 2021.

© Getty Images Kelly with her three children on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, having graduated from NYU with a degree in film back in 2020. He is the oldest of Kelly and Mark's three children.

Their daughter Lola, 23, is an aspiring singer, and splits her time between London and New York City, after graduating in 2023 - also from NYU. Joaquin, meanwhile, is 21, and a student at the University of Michigan.