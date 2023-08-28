Joanna Gaines leads stars sending kids off to college – Cole Hauser, Michael Strahan, and more follow

Let the graduation bells ring, and let the tears roll!

It's college time, folks, and all around the country, parents are being left devastated as their newly-minted adult children leave the family home to begin an all new adventure.

Of course, our favorite celebrities are no different, with many of them seeing off their 2023 graduates to college this Fall, and the emotional tribute photos, the tear-filled drop-offs, and the sweet farewell parties have begun.

Here are some of the many stars whose kids are heading off to college this Fall, and their journeys captured in photos…

© Instagram Michael dropping his daughter Sophia off at college

Michael Strahan

Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan is just one of three ABC News stars (we'll get to the other two in just a bit) who is becoming an empty nester this year.

The 51-year-old TV personality's twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, are each moving to very different parts of the country for school, with Sophia heading off to Duke University in North Carolina and Isabella to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Michael shared photos from his drop-off for Sophia, sweetly writing: "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can't believe how time has flown by and I'm so proud of her. I know she's going to crush college life!! #DukeDad."

© Instagram George and Ali captured in a tender moment after dropping daughter Harper off at college

George Stephanopoulos

GMA's George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth also became empty nesters when their youngest daughter, Harper, headed off to Vanderbilt University last week.

While George, 62, advised her to "go with the flow. Be engaged. Be curious," Ali, 58, shared a much more emotional take on life without their daughters (they're also parents to Elliott, a junior at Brown University).

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she’s ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!" Ali wrote. "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents."

© Instagram Joanna and Chip's sons Crew and Drake seen at the latter's high school graduation

Joanna and Chip Gaines

Magnolia Network co-founders Joanna and Chip Gaines, on the other hand, are bidding adieu to their firstborn, as eldest son Drake, 18, leaves for college soon.

While Joanna, 45, hasn't revealed where Drake is going to school, she did share pictures from his high school graduation back in May, and reflected on his departure in an earlier essay for Magnolia Journal.

"In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement," she penned. "But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

© Instagram Lara and daughter Katharine en route to college

Lara Spencer

The third GMA star to become an empty nester this year is Lara Spencer, who also saw her daughter Katharine Haffenreffer off last week at Vanderbilt, like George and Harper.

Lara, 54, is also mom to son Duff, who will start sophomore year at Southern Methodist University this Fall, and she's shared a few photos from move-in day with Kat.

"Today is the start of a new chapter in your life. Write your story, baby," she sweetly wrote alongside a picture with her lookalike new adult daughter.

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia dropping their son Ryland off at college

Cole Hauser

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia are also sending the first of their three kids off to college, having just dropped off eldest son Ryland at Texas Christian University.

Cole, 48, and Cynthia shared photos from the bittersweet day, with Cynthia writing alongside hers: "And just like that my baby boy is starting his life. Dad and I are so proud of you Ryland!!

"We know you'll touch so many lives! Thank you for being open to learning from us, sharing your enormous heart, and making Steely and Colt feel so special. We'll miss you very much honey."

© Instagram Alex dropping his daughter Natasha off at college

Alex Rodriguez

Sporting legend Alex Rodriguez just dropped the older of his two daughters, Natasha, off at the University of Michigan on Sunday, sharing brand new photos from their final moments together.

"Left my heart in Michigan," the 48-year-old wrote. "Dropping off @thenatasharodriguez at college was one of the hardest, but most proud moments of being a father. Can't wait to watch her take on this big new chapter."

Alex was just as emotional celebrating his daughter's graduation from high school earlier this year, although he still has his other daughter with ex-wife Cynthia, Ella, at home to dote on.

