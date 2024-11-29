Hoda Kotb shares poignant photos with daughters Hope and Haley after emotional final Today moment

Hoda Kotb is having an emotional few months as she winds up an incredible 17 years working on the Today Show. The star took a moment with her family over Thanksgiving away from the daily hustle and bustle, taking to social media to share a glimpse of life with her daughters Hope and Haley Joy.

© @hodakotb Instagram Hoda with her family at the table for Thanksgiving

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to share her family reunion, with her mom, siblings Adel and Hala, and their children all joining her round the dinner table for the Thanksgiving celebration. Everyone was beaming with joy as they tucked into some turkey and mashed potatoes, with Hope and Haley wearing their pajamas.

© @hodakotb Instagram Hoda's family

She also shared a moment where the family posed in front of the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. In each photo, Hoda looked overcome with joyous emotion, as though she were taking in every second she spent with her family. She captioned the post: "Happy thanksgiving from our family to yours xo."

It goes without saying that Hoda had a super busy Thanksgiving, undertaking her usual post alongside Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie, commentating the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for NBC.

© @hodakotb Instagram Hoda spent some time with her family

The veteran anchor has held the prestigious position during the Parade for a number of years, but there's no doubt that this year was more special as it will be her last one.

The emotional moment Cynthia Erivo thanked Hoda Kotb at the Parade

Hoda announced that she will be leaving the Today Show on September 26 in order to spend more time with her family.

She told her colleagues: "I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

© NBC Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager get emotional over the former's decision to leave the Today Show

The 60-year-old will finish up on January 10, with her colleague Craig Melvin taking over the role on January 13.

Craig was revealed to be Hoda's replacement earlier this month, and the veteran host was over the moon for him.

Craig Melvin will take over from Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie's co-anchor

Hoda gushed that Craig was "literally made for this job," telling him: "You have all the things this job needs."

"You are the right person for it," she added. Craig responded that Hoda had helped "save" the show. She famously filled the role in 2018, replacing Matt Lauer who faced misconduct accusations.

Savannah described the Today host's appointment as "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made."