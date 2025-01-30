Inside Trinny Woodall's £180 million business empire which she made in under 10 years

Trinny Woodall made an appearance as a guest dragon on Dragons' Den on Thursday night. The former What Not to Wear presenter rose to fame as a columnist but is now the founder of a multi-million-pound cosmetics empire, Trinny London.

The star's shift into the business world came later in life and before this, she was best known as a fashion writer and television presenter alongside her close friend, Susannah Constantine. A 2024 report from The Times valued her business at £180 million.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Trinny Woodall shares the ultimate fashion hack

Discover Trinny's business story below…

Life before business

Trinny first rose to fame in 1996 alongside Susannah Constantine when the pair started their Daily Telegraph column, Ready to Wear. The style guide focused on affordable high-street fashion, with the pair using themselves as models to show how the clothes fitted.

© Getty Images Trinny and Susannah formed a partnership in the 1990s and early 2000s

The pair then pivoted into television with hit shows like What Not to Wear and Trinny & Susannah Undress… Their television appearances also saw them act as beauty and fashion experts on shows like This Morning, The Today Show and even The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Trinny and Susannah have also co-written several books, including The Body Shape Bible and What You Wear Can Change Your Life. Their books were popular enough to be No. 1 on both The Sunday Times and The New York Times best-selling lists.

Business career

In 2017, at the age of 53, Trinny founded her cosmetics business, Trinny London from her own kitchen. The brand has developed leaps and bounds since then and in 2024, the star opened her first store.

Her initial products were make-up aimed at women over 35, however, by 2022, she had also included skincare products in her brand.

© BBC/Simon Pantling Trinny made a guest appearance on Dragons' Den

Speaking to The Times, which valued her business at £180 million and noted a 1.2 million customer base, Trinny said: "I don't have a work-life balance, because I don't compartmentalise them. If I go to check how the store is doing at the weekend, I enjoy it. If women come up to me, I enjoy it. It energises me."

Trinny credits her success to the personal touches she put into her business, with inclusivity and personalisation being key planks of this. "You know, purchasing is about trust," she told Forbes in 2021.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cad Trinny now has a flagship store

"And building that trust is something I probably learned to do in the 2000s, because whenever you're filming you have to get to know somebody—to create that intimacy, to see what really makes them tick—very quickly. And you might have met them two minutes before."

Although the business is in fine health, the star did have some difficulties at the beginning, deciding to sell off her four-bedroom Notting Hill home in order to fund the initial costs, alongside £60,000 worth of her own clothes. "I worked hard for ten years on TV and saved up to buy that house, I put my all into it," she told The Times.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Trinny has a cosmetics and makeup business

"I spent months thinking, do I really have to sell it? I knew I wasn't going to be able to repay the mortgage and I couldn't start a business in heavy debt. The hardest thing was getting to the stage of making that decision."

Despite her incredible success, Trinny admitted that she is still faced with ageism. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in 2024, she confessed: "They'd [investors] say, 'We're just worried, will you really be able to run the business in ten years' time?'

© Getty Images The star has spoken about ageism

"I was getting that when I was, like, 51. That's probably the most extreme ageism I've encountered."

First businesses

Trinny London wasn't the star's first foray into the business world and she attempted to launch a business in the late 1990s. She told Forbes: "In '99, I did a raise for an online business and we raised £7 million in three months.

© BBC/Simon Pantling The star had some business difficulties at the start

"To do a pitch to closure in that time is unheard of now. I had that first taste, then the dot-com bubble burst, and we couldn't really show how we were going to be profitable. I learned a lot from that."