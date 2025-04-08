Eva Longoria shows off killer abs in sizzling leopard print bikini 

With swimwear season fast approaching, Eva Longoria fueled her followers' gym motivation with a sizzling bikini snap. The 50-year-old's toned, year-round physique was on full display as she oiled up for the fiery selfie.

The actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from the past few weeks. The first photograph depicted Eva holding up the camera while lounging on a sunbed dressed in a micro-mini leopard-print bikini ensemble.

© Instagram Eva looked incredible in the leopard print bikini

Eva flaunted her sculpted abs and toned arms while her skin glowed under the sun rays. The actress protected her face with a black Casa Del Sol Tequila baseball cap adorned with orange detailing and accessorized with a dainty silver necklace. Eva reclined on a blue and white striped towel.

The Desperate Housewives alum captioned the post: "Life lately."

© Instagram Eva's son

The star also shared a sweet photograph of her son Santiago Enrique Bastón enjoying an ice lolly while dressed in a white polo shirt and denim shorts. The post came after Eva celebrated the premiere of her new film Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip. The carousel featured a few behind the scene snaps from the set along with photographs of the actress posing alongside her friends.

One of the final images was a photograph taken of Eva walking in New York City. The mother-of-one oozed chic in a grey blazer that featured structured, '80s-style shoulders. The garment was rolled up at the sleeves and layered over a simple white T-shirt. Eva completed her minimalist look with a pair of straight leg jeans and black open-toe heels.

Eva's premiere look

© Getty Images Eva Longoria attended the premiere of Disney+'s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip at El Capitan Theatre

Marvin Bryan Lemus' comedy is now available to stream on Disney+ and sees Eva take on the role of Val Garcia, a savvy travel journalist. The film follows a multigenerational Mexican-American family embark on a road trip to California.

Eva looked sensational in a strapless Marmar Halim dress for the premiere last month. The elegant number was part of the brand fall 2025 collection and was crafted from silk chiffon. The column gown featured a figure-hugging silhouette adorned with layers of draped fabric in an understated green hue. Eva was styled by the renowned Maeve Reilly for the occasion.

The actress allowed her dress to do all the talking as she refrained from wearing jewelry on the night. Ken Pavé styled Eva's luscious brunette locks into bombshell curls while her makeup exuded soft glamour with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy nude lip courtesy of Elan Bongiorno.