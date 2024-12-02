Rihanna wows in black bustier and fluffy hat during rare night away from sons RZA and Riot Rose

When it comes to arriving fashionably late, Rihanna is somewhat of a poster girl. The saying better late than never couldn't be more applicable as the megastar delighted the crowds with her surprise appearance at the Fashion Awards on Monday night.

© Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attended The Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall

The Umbrella singer oozed glamour in a custom aqua blue fluffy coat layered over a waist-cinching black bustier mini dress. A piece of black mesh fabric embroidered with sparkly lace detailing draped at the side. And Rihanna certainly doesn't do fashion in halves – the Fenty Beauty founder paired her look with a jaw-dropping azure-toned fluffy hat to match.

The mother-of-two teamed her daring look with a pair of long leather gloves, sheer black tights, and a pair of pointed-toe black heels with a cross-foot strap. The singer's décolletage was frosted with a stack of diamond encrusted necklaces.

© Getty Images Rihanna looked sensational in the custom look

The extravagant fluffy hat sat effortlessly on top of the singer's head at a diagonal angle, with pieces of her dark locks falling out of her messy bun to frame her face. The businesswoman kept her makeup sleek and refined with a shimmery bronze eye and a nude pink glossy lip that was no doubt courtesy of her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb.

Rihanna was joined on the carpet by her partner ASAP Rocky. Not wanting to draw the spotlight away from his beau, the rapper exuded suave in a simple collared navy jacket and matching tailored trousers. The ensemble was layered over a crisp white shirt and red leather tie.

© Getty Images The couple enjoyed a rare date night away from their kids

The couple stepped out for a rare date night away from their two babies, RZA, two, and Riot Rose, born August last year. The Grammy-winning singer recently posted an adorable snap of her little ones in matching pajamas from her Savage X Fenty collection.

Rihanna captioned the heartwarming post: "Yea I know! We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays. Forever Savage Onesies for the whole family are on the site now."

The photos depict Rihanna and her babies in matching patterned loungewear as they lie together on a massive bed covered in leopard print sheets. The singer looked ultra cool in a onesie that she styled with chunky gold jewellery, while her auburn locks were filled with multi-coloured rollers.

And it seems Rihanna is passing on her fashion flair to her children as Rocky revealed in an interview with Vogue that she enjoys dressing them up. He said: "Mom is very adamant about them having baby Rocky outfits and stuff like that. Both of my sons have a baby version of most of my wardrobe pieces. It's kind of crazy."