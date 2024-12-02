Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna wows in black bustier and fluffy hat during rare night away from sons RZA and Riot Rose
Subscribe
Rihanna wows in black bustier and fluffy hat during rare night away from sons RZA and Riot Rose
Rihanna fashion awards© Instagram

Rihanna wows in black bustier and fluffy hat during rare night away from sons RZA and Riot Rose

The singer was joined on the red carpet by beau ASAP Rocky at the Fashion Awards

Maria Sarabi
Writer
8 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to arriving fashionably late, Rihanna is somewhat of a poster girl. The  saying better late than never couldn't be more applicable as the megastar delighted the crowds with her surprise appearance at the Fashion Awards on Monday night.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attended The Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall © Getty Images
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attended The Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall

The Umbrella singer oozed glamour in a custom aqua blue fluffy coat layered over a waist-cinching black bustier mini dress. A piece of black mesh fabric embroidered with sparkly lace detailing draped at the side. And Rihanna certainly doesn't do fashion in halves – the Fenty Beauty founder paired her look with a jaw-dropping azure-toned fluffy hat to match.

The mother-of-two teamed her daring look with a pair of long leather gloves, sheer black tights, and a pair of pointed-toe black heels with a cross-foot strap. The singer's décolletage was frosted with a stack of diamond encrusted necklaces.

Rihanna looked sensational in the custom look© Getty Images
Rihanna looked sensational in the custom look

The extravagant fluffy hat sat effortlessly on top of the singer's head at a diagonal angle, with pieces of her dark locks falling out of her messy bun to frame her face. The businesswoman kept her makeup sleek and refined with a shimmery bronze eye and a nude pink glossy lip that was no doubt courtesy of her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb.

Rihanna was joined on the carpet by her partner ASAP Rocky. Not wanting to draw the spotlight away from his beau, the rapper exuded suave in a simple collared navy jacket and matching tailored trousers. The ensemble was layered over a crisp white shirt and red leather tie.

The couple enjoyed a rare date night away from their kids© Getty Images
The couple enjoyed a rare date night away from their kids

The couple stepped out for a rare date night away from their two babies, RZA, two, and Riot Rose, born August last year. The Grammy-winning singer recently posted an adorable snap of her little ones in matching pajamas from her Savage X Fenty collection.

Rihanna captioned the heartwarming post: "Yea I know! We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays. Forever Savage Onesies for the whole family are on the site now."

View post on Instagram
 

The photos depict Rihanna and her babies in matching patterned loungewear as they lie together on a massive bed covered in leopard print sheets. The singer looked ultra cool in a onesie that she styled with chunky gold jewellery, while her auburn locks were filled with multi-coloured rollers.

And it seems Rihanna is passing on her fashion flair to her children as Rocky revealed in an interview with Vogue that she enjoys dressing them up. He said: "Mom is very adamant about them having baby Rocky outfits and stuff like that. Both of my sons have a baby version of most of my wardrobe pieces. It's kind of crazy."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More