Barry Keoghan shows off new look after major transformation

Barry Keoghan has debuted a bold new look, and fans are taking notice. The Saltburn star, 32, shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing his freshly dyed blonde hair.

The actor revealed his dramatic transformation in a post shared on Friday. Snapping the photos while on set for his upcoming film, Crime 101, Barry looked confident and relaxed.

Barry's new hairstyle is a striking departure from his usual dark locks. In one photo, he paired his blonde hair with a bright grin, clearly embracing the change.

The actor has been spending time on set, and his recent photos offer a glimpse behind the scenes. With a gold necklace, a teal green sweater vest, and black trousers, Barry's effortless style added to the excitement of his bold new look.

Barry also shared a photo of himself wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet. His icy blue eyes peeked through the visor, complementing his striking blonde hair.

Adding to the fun, Barry included emojis of a film camera, clapperboard, and a motorcycle in the post. Fans were quick to speculate that these clues hint at scenes from his upcoming film.

The new look comes as Barry focuses on his career and personal growth. He is currently filming Crime 101, which has been generating buzz among fans.

The actor's transformation has been well-received, with fans flooding his comments with praise for his daring hairstyle. Many noted that the blonde hair makes him look even more striking.

Barry's recent projects, including Saltburn and his upcoming role in Crime 101, are proof of his rising star status. There have also been rumours suggesting that Barry might be returning to play the Joker once again in the next Batman movie alongside Robert Pattinson.

The bold blonde hair is yet another example of Barry's willingness to take risks, both on and off-screen. Fans are already eager to see what he'll bring to his latest role.