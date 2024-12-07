Katie Holmes shares cryptic message following speculation around Suri's future

Katie Holmes is a proud and protective mom of her daughter Suri Noelle, who has left the nest in New York City to head to college in Pittsburgh.

© Lexie Moreland Katie Holmes is close with her daughter

But the star appeared to speak out following widespread speculation around Suri's future — and her relationship with estranged father Tom Cruise — via a cryptic post on Instagram.

The actress shared a meme to the photo-sharing app which said: "Don't believe everything you read on the Internet." The punchline of the joke being that the quote was attributed to famous playwright William Shakespeare.

She shared the picture with a number of wink emojis to social media, which her fans found hilarious.

While the quote may not have come from the Romeo & Juliet scribe, it's no doubt a philosophy that Katie holds dear as fans have continued to follow her life with daughter Suri close following her split from Tom in 2012.

© TikTok Suri Cruise wore a Carnegie Mellon sweater

The latest speculation comes as the Daily Mail reported that Suri was now a millionaire as part of the divorce deal that a trust fund provided by the Mission Impossible star, whose net worth is in the multi millions.

Suri reportedly has very little contact with her father after her mother was granted full custody in the divorce. As the teenager headed off to Carnegie Mellon University, Tom is reportedly set to handle the hefty annual tuition bill of $65,000 after agreeing to cover all of Suri's schooling following his and Katie's 2012 divorce after six years of marriage.

© Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise live together in New York

The settlement reportedly also stated that the star had to pay $400,000 a year in child support payments, as well as all of Suri's "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs."

While child support payments have ceased now that Suri is 18 and no longer living with her mother, Tom is "fulfilling his obligation" by continuing to pay for her education.

© Rocket K Tom Cruise remains estranged from his daughter

Announcing their divorce, the former couple released the following statement: "We are committed to working together as parents to accomplish what is in our daughter Suri's best interests.

"We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other's roles as parents."

Katie remains incredibly close with her daughter, gushing: "I'm proud of my daughter."

"Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."