Alan Halsall's two hair transplants that boosted his 'confidence'

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here star Alan Halsall, 42, underwent a major makeover ahead of his appearance on the hit ITV show. Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Alan's picture-perfect trim, however the road to achieving it wasn't a straightforward one.

© Yoshitaka Kono Alan Halsall headed down under for the hit 2024 series

The Coronation Street actor has had two hair transplants in under a decade at Farjo Hair Institute, a renowned hair transplant clinic located in both London and Manchester.

Alan underwent his first hair transplant back in 2016 to target early signs of hair loss. However, three years later, the actor returned to the clinic for a second procedure. The star has had 3725 grafts to the front and top of his hairline.

At the time, Corrie's favourite northerner defended his decision to undergo a second hair transplant operation and admitted the procedure was nothing to "be ashamed of".

Prior to heading down under, Alan gushed over his procedure and documented his before and after pictures on social media. He said: "I've spoken with so many men who have confidence issues because of their hair, maybe this will let some of them know they have options and people have it done all the time. It's not something to be ashamed of."

The Farjo clinic shared that they were delighted to "help Alan get his confidence back" and took to Instagram to document the star's treatment. The image depicted Alan sitting in a chair while a doctor got to work on his scalp.

The clinic captioned the post "Anyone recognise our recent hair transplant patient? It was great to have @alanhalsall come back into @farjohairinstitute for his second hair transplant, after being thrilled with the results from his first procedure! We're so glad we could help Alan get his confidence back!"

The English actor is quickly becoming a fan favourite in the jungle and completed a BushTucker trial on Thursday evening. The Corrie star went up against McFly's Danny Jones and Radio 1 host Dean McCullough in the Rank Bank challenge. The trio competed against against each other to complete four races to win cash for their team's bank accounts.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock I'm a Celebrity stars take part in Bushtucker Trial

The dreaded task involved the contestants using their mouth to empty a box full of fish guts and fish eyes. Viewers were quick to sympathise with Alan, who is a vegetarian. However, the star was determined for victory and succeeded, coming first and winning $1100 for his blue team.

The Coronation Street regular isn't the only contestant in this year's jungle to spice up their image. Dean McCullough also underwent a hair transplant prior to heading to Australia.