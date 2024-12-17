Christina Hall hints at her replacement for ex-husband Josh Hall on The Flip Off

Since Christina Hall, now going by Haack, revealed that she would be divorcing her husband Josh in July 2024, fans of the property developer have had one question on their mind: who will replace him in The Flip Off?

© Noel Vasquez Christina is currently getting divorced

Christina was set to co-star with her Josh as the former couple went head-to-head with her ex-husband, former co-host Tarek El-Moussa and his wife Heather on the show. But since their separation, fans have speculated about who else might join Christina on The Flip Off, as it's set to continue.

The star appeared to hint at Josh's replacement in a new promotional clip, which saw her standing closely with a new man, as they stood across from Tarek and Heather next to a pool in a garden. While taken from afar, the two duos looked prime for a confrontation, indicating the competitive nature of the new show.

The audio added on top jokingly suggested they were readying for a fight. But fans were wondering who the mystery man might be.

Christina and Josh

Longtime fans realized she was standing with long-time Christina on the Coast contractor Michael Lange, which led them to wonder whether he would replace Josh on the show, or if he would just be appearing in one episode.

Already, fans are excited as it appears Christina's other ex-husband, Ant Anstead, will be appearing on the show. Ant was spotted on set, and it's believed he will act as a judge in one episode, showing that the 41-year-old remains on good terms with two of her ex husbands.

WATCH: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa reunite for new HGTV project The Flip Off

The star previously confessed that while Josh was set to co-star on the show, she didn't enjoy filming with him.

"It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way," she told Entertainment Tonight.

© HGTV Christina Hall sits on a sofa with Tarek El-Moussa

"When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," she continued. "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

She would also tell Tarek in a sneak peek clip of their show that "The kids literally asked me to leave. They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?"

© HGTV Christina Hall got emotional

"Things with Josh have been bad for a long time," Christina added. She shares two kids, Taylor and Brayden, with Tarek, and a son, Hudson, with Ant.