Christina Hall teases 'plenty of interesting things to say' about divorce from Josh Hall

Christina Haack's divorce from Josh Hall has been widely reported about, as the property developer star says more and more about their breakup, continuing to make cryptic comments and digs on social media.

© Noel Vasquez Christina Haack is getting divorced

But the Christina on the Coast star made it clear that while she's staying open about the process and how she is living her newly single life, she remains in control of her narrative. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared a message on her Story directed at those speculating around her love life.

"Slow news day," she started. "I should be able to post pictures with my MARRIED male friends and male co-workers without it being an omg look who she's dating thing."

© @thechristinahall Instagram Christina spoke out on her Instagram Story

She called it "so bizarre and ridiculous" as she continued: "Dear the media… I have plenty of interesting things to say (especially when it comes to my latest divorce) — we don't need to invent things."

This comes after the star came to attention for posting cryptic comments as she spent time with other men in her life. As she put up her Christmas tree with the help of a friend, she thanked the gentleman who helped her with a post on social media.

© Instagram Christina posted the cryptic comment to her Instagram story

"There are still good men left…one of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home. Appreciate you @capo_a_general," Christina shared, referring to Michael Lange, a member of her contracting team.

The star, who filed for divorce in July 2024, has since hired A-List divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who previously represented stars like Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner and Maria Shriver. She is also going by her maiden name, Haack, instead of by her married surname, Hall.

She previously told Entertainment Tonight of their divorce: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

"I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that," she added.

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall are getting divorced

Christina made it clear that she didn't enjoy filming with him, confessing: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

© Instagram Christina with her son Brayden, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa

Meanwhile, Josh responded to the publicity their divorce was attracting, calling for privacy amid "something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for."