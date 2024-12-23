Hugh Jackman's rarely-seen kids Oscar and Ava enjoy down time with their dad in heartfelt Christmas homecoming

Hugh Jackman was the picture of happiness as he enjoyed a relaxed breakfast outing in sunny Sydney with his children, Osca, 24 and Ava, 18.

The Australian actor radiated warmth and charm, clearly relishing some downtime with his family over the festive season.

Dressed in a casual ensemble that highlighted his enviable physique, Hugh’s toned muscles were evident beneath his navy shirt.

His choice of black-and-white swim shorts only added to his quintessential Aussie style as he soaked up the summer weather.

Always the showman, Hugh flashed a megawatt smile and struck a few playful poses, drawing smiles from onlookers at the café.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Hugh Jackman spotted with his children, Oscar and Ava, after an early breakfast outing

The 56-year-old Wolverine star, renowned for his commitment to fitness, looked as though he was in his element as he headed on to enjoy a cruise around the harbour with his kids and personal trainer.

Whether it was his laid-back attire or his natural charm, Hugh exuded the easygoing vibe of a local making the most of Sydney’s coastal lifestyle.

© Instagram Hugh with his personal trainer

Fans were thrilled to spot the actor, who has been a regular presence around Bondi Beach during his time back in Australia.

Over the weekend, an excited admirer caught sight of Hugh enjoying lunch at the chic Speedos Café in North Bondi, a popular haunt known for its laid-back atmosphere and picturesque views.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Hugh's rarely seen kids Oscar and Ava are all grown up!

Hugh, ever the gentleman, mingled with a friend, and many speculated that he was also spending quality time with his two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, who he shares with his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hugh’s Christmas homecoming marks a bittersweet chapter in his life, as it is his first holiday season since announcing his separation from Deborra in September 2023.

Hugh was the picture of happiness in Sydney

The news of their split after nearly three decades of marriage stunned fans around the world.

In a heartfelt joint statement, the couple said, "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."