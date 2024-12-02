Savannah Guthrie announces career update as Today Show co-hosts rally around in support

Savannah Guthrie had "quite the announcement this morning" on the Today Show.

Earlier this year, the veteran anchor ventured into the world of publishing when she released her first non-children's book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.

Now, she is bringing her reflections on faith to the little ones too, as she is releasing a children's version of the collection of essays, Mostly What God Does Is Love You.

Speaking alongside her colleagues Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker on the Monday, December 2 installment of the Today Show, Savannah shared: "I am really excited, you guys. You may remember earlier this year I released a book, it was called Mostly What God Does, there were essays about the power of faith in our lives. Well now we're going to have a picture book for the little ones."

"It's filled with illustrations that showcase the wonders of nature and how God adores us," she added, before sharing a glimpse of some of the narration she recorded for the book.

Part of it went: "Mostly what God does is love you. He hangs the stars every evening, and everyday summons the dawn, but mostly what God does is love you. He blows the clouds into being, and whispers to the wind, 'Go here, go there.' But mostly what God does is love you."

"Here you are, exactly where you should be, exactly who you are meant to be, the one God designed perfectly. You can't see him with your eyes, or touch him with your hands, but you feel him in your heart, and you know him in your mind."

Once the narration came to an end, her co-hosts were quick to gush over it and congratulate her, with Hoda emphasizing: "I love it, it's gorgeous," as Al suggested whether she could be reading the book herself to all the Today Show kids.

"It's just a sweet good night story, but hopefully a message that anyone could use," Savannah further shared, noting that the book will be officially out on February 25.

Savannah previously opened up to Today.com about her decision to write the book, explaining that faith is "what makes me tick. It's what makes me joyful. It's what helps me navigate the world and stresses and disappointments and fears."

"I'm not writing this book from some mountaintop where I've received some wisdom, and now I'm imparting it to the world," she also noted, adding: "No, I'm still down here, struggling. Still down here, disappointing myself. I'm still down here, needing faith, needing grace, needing mercy, needing love.

"That's why I wrote the book — because I'm the person that needs to read it. And so I thought, if I do, then maybe others do, too."