David Beckham and family members join mourners at Man Utd legend Kath Phipps' funeral

David Beckham and his parents joined mourners on Monday at the funeral of Manchester United legend Kath Phipps who sadly passed away at the age of 85.

Kath started working at United as the club's first switchboard operator. She later took on a variety of roles, including the club's training ground receptionist.

© Manchester United Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS meets long-serving receptionist Kath Phipps of Manchester United

In total, she worked at the club for an impressive 55 years and was described as a "one-woman institution" when news of her death was announced on 5 December.

The funeral took place at Manchester Cathedral and was attended by a plethora of famous faces including former football manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Portuguese football manager, Ruben Amorim.

© Getty Images David played for Manchester United from 1992 to 2003

Photos obtained by MailOnline showed David, 49, looking sombre as he arrived to pay tribute alongside his mother Sandra and his father, Ted.

Wrapped up warm against the wintry weather, David donned a black suit, a crisp white shirt and a double-breasted wool coat. Sandra, 76, looked smart in a pair of black trousers, leather loafers and a crimson scarf, while Ted wore a dark suit and a striped scarf.

© Getty Images David at the 'Beckham' UK premiere with his parents in 2023

Also in attendance were the likes of players Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Joshua Zirkzee, as well as ex-United players Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Bryan Robson, Nicky Butt, John O'Shea, Wes Brown, Phil Bardsley and Phil Jones.

News of Kath's death in 2024 prompted an outpouring of heartfelt tributes. Among those posting on social media was former England captain David who penned a moving message in which he described Kath as the club's "heartbeat."

"Forever in our hearts... The first and last face I would always see was Kath sat at reception at Old Trafford waiting to give me my tickets for the game," he penned.

"She was the heartbeat of Manchester United, everyone knew who Kath was and everyone adored her... I moved up to Manchester at 15 and Kath made a promise to my mum and dad, 'I'll look after your boy for you don't you worry,' and from that first day till the last day I spent with her that's exactly what she did."

David continued: "Old Trafford will never be the same without your smile as we walk through those doors... We love you."

Meanwhile, an official statement from Manchester United read in part: "If Kath ever had a bad day, she never brought it to work; her positive attitude helped set the mood for everyone entering the training ground, always ready to lend an ear and offer words of encouragement to anyone who needed them – be they megastar footballers, casual staff or occasional visitors."