Ryan Reynolds makes first public appearance since Blake Lively legal battle

Ryan Reynolds stepped out for a stylish night in New York City, marking his first public appearance since news of wife Blake Lively’s legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni surfaced. The Deadpool star was among the A-list attendees at the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Jan. 7, looking every inch the Hollywood leading man.

Dressed in a light gray suit with contrasting dark gray lapels, a crisp white button-down, and polished black dress shoes, Ryan exuded effortless charm.

Adding a personal touch, he accessorized with brown reading glasses, completing his signature dapper look. But it wasn’t just about fashion—Ryan spent the evening mingling with fellow stars, posing for photos with Wicked cast members Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh, alongside director Jon M. Chu. Later in the night, he took to the stage as a presenter, joining Robert Pattinson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Sofia Coppola to hand out awards.

His appearance comes just a week after Blake formally filed a lawsuit against Justin, alleging he caused her "mental pain and anguish, severe emotional distress, and lost wages" during the filming of It Ends With Us, according to documents.

The A Simple Favor actress had previously detailed her claims in a 70-page complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024.

© Getty Images for National Board Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Jon M. Chu and David Nicksay winners of the Best Film Award for "Wicked," and Ryan Reynolds

Blake has accused Justin of sexual harassment on set and claims he orchestrated a campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Meanwhile, Justin, who has denied all allegations, has launched his own legal counterattack, filing a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times. His lawsuit accuses the publication of manipulating text messages and selectively omitting key details in their coverage of Blake’s complaint.

© Getty Images for National Board Ryan Reynolds poses during The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala

Blake’s legal team swiftly responded, calling Justin’s allegations against The New York Times "false." Her attorney stated: "Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint, nor her federal complaint, filed earlier today."

The New York Times has also stood firm, defending its reporting in a statement published on Dec. 31. "Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported," the outlet stated. "It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article."

© Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere

With the legal battle unfolding, Ryan’s night at the awards gala provided a moment of lighthearted respite, as he enjoyed the company of fellow actors and filmmakers. At home, the Hollywood power couple continues to navigate this difficult chapter while raising their four children—James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and baby Olin, born in 2023.