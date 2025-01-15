Inside Linda Nolan's relationship with beloved husband who died from cancer

Linda Nolan passed away on Wednesday after the former Nolan Sisters singer contracted double pneumonia, requiring her to be rushed to hospital.

A statement from the star's manager, Dermot McNamara, confirmed that the star had passed away with her sisters by her side. Linda had been living with an incurable but treatable cancer before her death, but she had previously lost two people to the disease, her sister Bernie in 2013 and before that, her husband, Brian Hudson, in 2007.

WATCH: Remembering Linda Nolan

Linda and Brian had been married for 26 years before the tour manager sadly died. The pair first met in 1977 when he served as the tour manager for the Nolan Sisters. The pair became inseparable and in 1981 they married, with several of Linda's sisters serving as the bridesmaids.

© Kevin Holt/ANL/Shutterstock Linda and Brian had a memorable wedding day

The couple had a memorable wedding with Linda's father reportedly dropping his false teeth down the toilet resulting him delivering his speech with a "whistle", something that caused plenty of amusement for Brian.

Brian's death

Brian sadly died at the age of 60 in 2007, he passed away as a result of skin cancer and liver failure.

When Linda was first diagnosed with cancer, Brian was a source of comfort for her. Speaking to the Mirror after his death, she confessed: "I always think if he was here, he'd sort it. When I had cancer in 2006, I'd wake up in the night feeling rubbish and he'd rub my back, giving me what I needed.

© Getty Images Linda spoke of her sadness following Brian's death

"I miss him every day. I had depression when I lost him and I still suffer now, but it's under control."

She also told the publication that she felt suicidal in the wake of Brian's death, even undergoing a mental health assessment in her home.

Finding love again

Linda held such love for Brian that she initially doubted that she would find love again. Speaking in 2016 with the Mirror, she shared: "I know my family are desperate for me to be happy again, it breaks their hearts as well as mine, but I just don't ever see it happening.

"I miss Brian every second of the day. I know some people find it difficult to understand that the grief is still that raw, but it will always be raw because somebody you love isn't with you. A little piece of me died with him."

Linda became more open to the idea of finding love again

However, speaking to HELLO! in 2024, the 65-year-old joked that perhaps love could be on the horizon. She teased: "If a George Clooney lookalike came along, it would be hard to resist, but if he had the personality of a mouse, I wouldn't be interested," she says. "There has to be humour and romance. Not too much to ask for, is it?"