Eamonn Holmes shares heartfelt photo of his and Ruth Langsford's 'darling girl'

Eamonn Holmes is not only a doting father-of-four, but the former Good Morning Britain host is also the proud owner of a dog called Maggie and on Tuesday, shared the sweetest photo of the pup.

Taking to his Instagram account, Eamonn posted a sweet snap of the pooch, whom he and his wife, Ruth Langsford have had for 14 years.

Maggie looked so sweet in the update

Alongside the photograph were the words: "Just admiring my wee friend Maggie. She's 14 years old ....and for the first time I think she's looking her age. Then again, aren't we all ? [Eye roll emoji] I Love that Dog," alongside a red love heart emoji.

"Our darling girl [red love heart emoji]," commented doting owner Ruth. One fan penned: "Beautiful Maggie, I hate when they start to look old. Treasure every day with her…" A second penned: "Awww wee Maggie, not seen her in ages. She's such a sweetheart and yes we all get old, but we can't stop time unfortunately and we just need to enjoy our lives as best we can. Give a big hug to Maggie from me."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth made the confession on Loose Women

A third wrote: "You do realise that once you put up pictures of your beloved pets, they become ours to love too,@eamonnholmes hugs and kisses to Maggie xxxxxx."

Eamonn and Ruth love sharing updates of their furry friend and earlier this year, Ruth broke down in tears live on air, during an episode of Loose Women about the thought of ever having to say goodbye to her.

© Shutterstock Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are doting parents

During a conversation with her fellow panellists about Coronation Street's powerful storyline involving character Evelyn Plumber - played by Maureen Lipman- having to put down her dog Cerberus, the star was overcome with emotion.

"I can't bear it," Ruth said. Coleen Nolan added: "Oh god you're actually going to cry. It's not even your dog, it's acting." "I know," Ruth replied. "But you know I'm a massive Corrie fan."

Coleen added: "That's because you're thinking of Maggie." "Yes!" Ruth replied.

Ruth continued: "I can't see through the tears here," whilst wiping her eyes, before adding: "She [Maureen Lipman] said it brought it all back of having to make that awful decision. My little Maggie is about 13, she's a bit grey[...] "I didn't get it before I had Maggie."

Who are Eamonn and Ruth's children?

Eamonn is the doting dad of four children, three of which he shares with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes. Whilst Niall, 34, Rebecca, 32, and Declan, 30, are from his previous relationship, he shares one son Jack, 21, with Ruth.