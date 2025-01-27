Exclusive: Ashley Roberts on why 'it's always good vibes with Jamie and Amanda' on Heart Radio

Waking the nation up every weekday morning as the showbiz correspondent on Heart Breakfast, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts knows the importance of a good brunch.

Also presenting her own Heart 00s radio show every Saturday afternoon, the US-born broadcaster, 43, has teamed up with New York-Italian restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s to champion their all-day menu of hearty American-sized portions.

Some of Ashley's favourite dishes are shown here in our exclusive photoshoot captured at a Frankie & Benny's branch.

Ashley eats Frankie's Classic Meatballs

Originally from Arizona, Ashley has made London her home following turns as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing and as a former judge on Dancing on Ice.

In an interview with HELLO!, the star talks working with fellow presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, how she treats the commute to Global Radio HQ as her personal catwalk, and why she’s making wellness a priority for 2025.

Ashley eats Strawberry Pavlova

Ashley, what is a typical day like co-hosting Heart Breakfast?

“I wake up to a Lumie light and the sound of birdsong to ease myself into the day. As I'm getting ready I'll check what's been happening in the news as I have to know for the show.

"We’re live on the radio from 6.30am and I always feel better if I have my glam on, so I treat going into work like my own little catwalk and have fun putting a look together.

"By 8am I’ll be messaging my friends or my manager like it’s noon, guns a-blazing, responding to emails and people are like, ‘Calm down girl, I’ve not even woken up yet!’. It's just because I've been up for so long.

“On the radio we have a lot of fun – I love who I work with, and that really makes a difference. It’s always good vibes with Jamie and Amanda. As it’s a live show, I always know when I’m going to be finished which is nice, and different to when I worked in television where you don't always know when you'll wrap.

“After the show your adrenaline’s still running, so a few times a week I try to go straight to the gym. I’ve just come back from a trip to America for Christmas to see my family, so I'm currently napping a bit in the daytime to adjust, but I don't usually.

“I try to stay in a routine of heading to bed around 9pm. I’ve had horrible sleep issues my whole life and the best thing that’s worked for me is routine, putting my phone on Do Not Disturb mode then reading for a bit. Sometimes I think 'All of this is boring!'. But actually it just works. My body responds to it and naturally wants to fall asleep. If I want to see my friends on a weekday evening I’m like: ‘Let’s go for a cute dinner... at 5.30pm.’"

Ashley eats Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes

What would be on your dream menu?

“I think a weekend brunch is fun, because you can get together with the gals and it’s really social. Being American, Frankie & Benny’s buttermilk pancakes with bacon and syrup are delicious and just smell like home. We’ll order a bit of everything and share it out – eggs, pancakes, get the mimosas or margaritas flowing.

"A sweet and savoury person, that is me to a T, sweet and salty, honey! When I go to the movie theatre I always get a mix of sweet and salty popcorn.

“In the evening Italian style is the way to go. I love the hand-stretched pizzas, they remind me of being in New York, where I've had some of the best meals of my life. You can also get the New York style flavour of Frankie’s classic meatballs with spaghetti, add a garlic pizza bread and mix it all together.

Ashley eats Frankie's Classic Meatballs

"My favourite type of food is that New York-Italian vibe... big freshly grilled burgers and saucy pasta dishes. What is great about Frankie & Benny’s is the value for money and the bigger portions.

“When dining out you’ve gotta get the atmosphere. If I’m on a date night or out with my girls the restaurant has to have a fun, friendly vibe with lots of tasty food, so the NYC booths at Frankie & Benny’s are serving the right vibes. It's a little – or should I say big – taste of home.

Ashley eats Cookie Jar Sundae

"You get to watch the chefs in an open kitchen too which is pretty cool, it’s always good to know the food is served up fresh. The all-day New York-Italian-inspired menu has so many crowd pleasers with something for everyone."

Have you introduced any American cuisine or traditions to your British friends?

“I do a Thanksgiving meal as I’m usually in London working, so I’ll do all the traditional stuff that we do back in the States, invite my friends and call it Friendsgiving. And I feel like I’ve got a little bit of home with all of the dishes available at Frankie & Benny’s.”

Ashley eats Strawberry Pavlova

How do you factor wellness into your schedule?

“I think it’s all about balance. I do eat well, and I enjoy my food, whether that’s a yummy pizza or a big plate of nachos, but I also try to work out and exercise, as for me that’s always been a part of my life since I was growing up. My mom was a personal trainer, and I’d be going out to dance classes and to train, while enjoying her cooking at home. She’s in her 70s now and even to this day we’ll go hiking together and do yoga classes when I’m back in Arizona.

Ashley eats Cookie Jar Sundae

“I’ve also gotten really into breathwork, which is something I’ve been doing for several years, but I'm now sharing a bit more on my social media. My nervous system can get out of whack but breathwork stimulates it, and tells my body to chill out, so I’m trying to educate people about the benefits.

"We live in a crazy world so it’s important to find ways to help us feel more centred. It can be chaotic being in London, living in the city, absorbing social media and everything's that's in the news at the moment, so I just try to find that balance. My advice is to go out, have fun meals with your friends, and do good things for yourself."

Ashley wears blazer from A.W.A.K.E. MODE and pearl earrings and rings from Laura Vann

Do you have any resolutions for 2025?

“It’s interesting, I think there’s a lot of pressure to have resolutions and think: ‘What are you doing this year that’s going to be bigger and better than before?’. But I’m always trying to work on myself, and I am leaning more into the wellness side of my life and practices that I've been doing forever but not necessarily sharing until now.

Ashley eats Double Bacon Cheese Burger with Fries

“I was trying to do Dry January, but that went right out the window! I’m taking a 21-day breathwork course and I’ve also started a pizza cooking class. I had pizza on Saturday and I'm going to a pizza cooking class this weekend, I just love pizza! It’s called balance.”

